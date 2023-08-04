Erika Jayne Says Kyle Richards Will ‘Explain Herself’ Amid Mauricio Umansky Separation

Kyle Richards has some explaining to do, according to one of her co-stars.

Amid news of Richards’ separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky, her longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Erika Jayne teased there is more to the story, but that it will be Richards who will tell all.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Jayne Said Kyle Richards Will Be the One to ‘Explain Herself’ Regarding Her Personal Situation

Erika Jayne was a guest on the August 1, 2023, episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” During the show, host Andy Cohen asked her if there was anything she could tell fans who are speculating about what’s going on with Richards and Umansky. Erika laughed and replied, “It’s none of my business.”

“What I can say is I spoke with Kyle and she’s going to explain herself and I’m gonna leave it right there,” the “Pretty Mess” singer then told Cohen. “You know, unless somebody files for divorce…,” she added as she put her hands out in a stopping motion.

Erika’s comment that Richards will “explain herself” comes amid rumors that the RHOBH OG had an affair with country singer Morgan Wade. In a joint statement about their marital difficulties, Richards and Umansky both denied that their separation is due to infidelity, and they stated they are not planning to divorce.

Fans reacted to Erika’s comment about Richards’ marriage on social media.

“Wow you ‘leave it there’, but NOT leave it (actually) there? 😂” one commenter wrote.

“She said it all. Shoulda just said none of my business,” another agreed.

Others speculated that “basically Kyle needed a storyline for next season.”

Erika Jayne Previously Said She Will Let Kyle Richards Explain Her Situation

This isn’t the first time Erika has been asked about Richards’ marital situation. In a July 2023 interview with Billboard, she was asked about the status of the Umanskys’ 27-year marriage and replied, “I’m going to let Kyle really explain, but they’re not splitting.”

She then hinted that the story will play out in the upcoming 13th season of RHOBH.

“They have had a very hard time, they’ve acknowledged that,” Erika told Billboard. “And I think it’s best that she, throughout this season, tells her own story. Because I remember when I was going through my divorce-slash-disaster scandal there were a lot of people speaking that really didn’t know what I was going through, and they filled in the blanks and I don’t want to do that for her.”

While Erika has seemingly shut down speculation that Richards and Umansky are planning to divorce, there are still a lot of questions regarding the longtime couple’s relationship status.

In early July 2023, People magazine reported that the Umanskys had been separated “for a while” but were still living together in their Encino, California mansion. The news came as fans noticed Richards had stopped wearing her wedding ring and hadn’t posed with her husband on social media in months. But since that time, both Richards and Umansky have shared photos together, most notably during a family trip to Aspen, Colorado over the July 4th weekend.

More recently, Richards was spotted with Morgan Wade in Aspen. The RHOBH star is reportedly producing a documentary about the 28-year-old singer, TMZ reported on July 31, 2023, and some footage was shot during a show at an Aspen venue. Richards has been friends with Wade since early 2022 after admittedly “stalking” her on Instagram.

