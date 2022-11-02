RHOBH Star Criticizes Erika Jayne for Comment About Dorit Kemsley & PK Kemsley

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards gave her opinion on Erika Jayne’s comments about Dorit Kemsley’s marriage at the 2022 BravoCon during an October 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast.

While at the fan convention, Jayne was asked which Bravo celebrity couple did she believe would break up next. The “Pretty Mess” singer initially stated she did not want to answer the question. She then walked to the center of the stage and announced she believed Dorit and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, would separate. On October 16, PK took to Instagram to share he disapproved of Jayne’s remark.

“Erika Jayne thought her husband was innocent. She thought the ankle is more important than the brain. She thought she should keep the earrings. Now, she thinks Dorit and I are next to Split up … Here’s a quick bit of management advice … stop thinking! #rhobh,” read the caption.

Jayne flocked to the post’s comments section, writing, “When did you get so sensitive? You know d*** well I was joking.”

Kyle Richards Shared Her Thoughts About Erika Jayne

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Richards shared she disapproved of Jayne’s remark.

“I was so shocked and honestly, I mean, I don’t know why she did that because I know PK and Dorit better than anybody in the group and you know, they are a really loving and supportive couple. They have a beautiful family. We travel with them and I just don’t know why throw something like that out there. She later said she was joking but like jokes are supposed to be funny,” asserted Richards.

She also shared she believed the “Pretty Mess” singer resembled “a spoiled little brat” when she walked to the center of the BravoCon stage. She also noted that she does not “like those kind of questions.”

“I don’t like those kind of mean shady questions. And I thought that was really unnecessary. And we know how – I mean, I know from experience, these things follow you no matter what. She can say ‘I was joking’ but then for a while now people are going to say, ‘they are going to be the next couple for sure,’ the next thing you know, people are saying ‘oh I’ve heard they’ve been having problems,'” explained the mother of four.

Erika Jayne Gave an Update on Her Friendship with Kyle Richards

In RHOBH season 12, episode 18, Richards criticized Jayne for making comments about her estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s ongoing legal issues. When she expressed frustration that the singer was not “showing any compassion,” the 51-year-old asked, “why am I showing compassion for people that are dogging me for money.” After the argument escalated, Jayne vacated Richards’ Aspen home to stay with Diana Jenkins and Dorit at a hotel. While speaking to Access Hollywood, Jayne gave an update on her friendship with the “Halloween Ends” star.

“We’re good. I think the great thing about being friends with Kyle for so long is that we know really where each other stand, we don’t want to fight either and so you move things around and try to make up as fast as possible,” said the reality television personality.

