Erika Jayne Thinks RHOBH Star Will Have a ‘Hard Time’ at Upcoming Reunion

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne stated she believed her castmate Kyle Richards may have a difficult time at the upcoming reunion for the show’s 13th season.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on January 10, Jayne noted that she and her castmates will film the reunion at the end of January 2024. When asked who she believed “will have the most to answer for” at the RHOBH season 13 reunion, Jayne replied, “Not me, and that, I am really happy about.” She then stated that she believed moderator Andy Cohen would have some questions for Richards, presumably about her and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky’s separation.

“I’m sure that Andy is going to press Kyle. I think Kyle is going to have a hard time again this year,” said Jayne.

Erika Jayne Discussed Kyle Richards’ Relationship Issues

Jayne has been vocal about not wanting to comment on Richards’ relationship issues. For instance, in an October 2023 interview with Pride Today, she stated she believed her castmates and the RHOBH audience should be less eager to learn information about Richards’ marriage.

“I am Kyle’s friend no matter what happens. It is her marriage with Mauricio. It is not our marriage as an audience base, or as a cast. It’s two people that they need to do what is right for them. I love Kyle and I will be there for her. No matter what happens,” said Jayne.

Jayne made similar comments about Richards’ separation in a November 2023 interview with E! News. She stated that she was unhappy with how certain members of the cast, specifically Sutton Stracke, approached Richards about her marriage while filming RHOBH season 13.

“It’s tough because you want to ask questions. But often times it’s the way you do it. And getting down to things — at the end of the day, it’s really none of our business,” said Jayne.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Having Difficulty Filming RHOBH 13 Because of Her Marital Issues

While speaking to Us Weekly in a December 2023 interview, Richards stated that she had some difficulty filming RHOBH season 13 because of her marital issues. She explained that her daughters, Sophia Umansky, Farrah Aldjufrie, Alexia Umansky, and Portia Umansky, were not aware of her and Umansky’s relationship problems during the production of season 13.

“I didn’t feel like sharing it on camera quite yet,” explained the “Halloween Ends” star.

She also stated that she did not appreciate when some of her castmates accused her of withholding the truth about her relationship in the show’s 13th season.

“I was honest with the [cast]. When they started grilling me, I was like, ‘Why are you acting like I haven’t been honest? I told you it’s the worst year we’ve ever had.’ Did they want me to take them inside my bedroom? I don’t know what they wanted me to do. I felt like people I considered my friends hurt me,” said Richards.

Richards also stated that while she and her estranged husband still “love each other,” she does not know what the future holds for them.

“We go to therapy. We both want to see each other happy. I don’t know what the future looks like. That’s the hardest part because the unknown is scary,” said the mother of four.

In addition, the RHOBH personality noted that she has continued residing with Umansky despite their separation.

“We still live in the same house and we spent [the holidays] together. I have no idea how long we’ll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation,” said Richards.

New episodes of RHOBH air on Wednesdays on Bravo.