Erika Jayne Says Co-Star & Kyle Richards ‘Really Get Into It’ in Season 13

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne shared information regarding the show’s thirteenth season, which does not yet have a premiere date. During an interview with TODAY in August 2023, the “Pretty Mess” singer revealed that her castmates Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke had their fair share of issues throughout RHOBH season 13. As fans are aware, Stracke and Richards were previously at odds in RHOBH season 12, after a heated conversation involving Diana Jenkins.

“She and Kyle (Richards) really get into it, and she kind of gets into it with everybody. But Kyle really,” said Jayne.

Sutton Stracke Says She May Have ‘Brought the Most Drama’ in ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 13

While speaking to E! News in July 2023, Stracke mentioned she had some dramatic moments while filming RHOBH season 13. She also suggested she has complicated relationships with her castmates.

“A lot of fights but also a lot of fun,” said the mother of three. “Also you get to see all of us in a real personal way. I think all of us have a lot of journeys that we go on. We want to kill each other, but at the end, I think we always come back together and love each other.”

Stracke also shared that she believes she may have brought “the most drama” during the production of RHOBH season 13.

“I might bring a lot of drama this season, unintentionally, of course,” said Stracke.

She clarified that she believes all of her co-stars “bring the drama.”

Garcelle Beauvais Stated That She & Sutton Stracke Mentioned Kyle Richards’ Relationship While Filming the Show’s 13th Season

While filming the July 13 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais addressed reports that Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, have separated. She stated that she and Stracke voiced their suspicions about the pair’s marriage in RHOBH season 13.

“Sutton and I were suspicious,” said the actress.

Jayne also mentioned the reports about Richards’ marriage during a July 17 interview with Pride Today. She said she did not want to comment on her relationship because it is not her business.

“It’s just not anyone else’s place to comment on her marriage but her, because only she and Mauricio really know what’s going on out there. I’ve seen Kyle and she’s good and it’s just not fair. Let her tell her own story,” stated Jayne.

Following reports that they have separated, Richards and Umansky released a statement on their Instagram accounts. According to the posts, “[a]ny claims regarding [them] divorcing are untrue.” The pair stated, however, that they “have had a rough year” in their relationship.

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” read a portion of the statement.

Sutton Stracke Gave an Update on How She Feels About Erika Jayne

During an August 10 interview with Us Weekly, Stracke gave an update on how she feels about Jayne. She noted that despite their ongoing issues, they have been drawn to each other.

“Erika and I have always had this strange bond. That we can’t explain, and you know, it’s kind of a love-hate relationship, because, at the end of the day, I like her,” said the 51-year-old. “We fight, but then I like her. This season, we didn’t really fight that much. It’s funny.”