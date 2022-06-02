Erika Jayne Shocks Fans With Comment About Lawsuit Victims

Erika Jayne made a comment that shocked her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars—and some of their fans.

On the June 1, 2022, episode of the Bravo reality show, the 50-year-old singer talked about her impending divorce from former power attorney Tom Girard and the embezzlement lawsuits that came to light following their split. In December 2020, Page Six reported that the former couple was accused of embezzling millions in lawsuit money meant for victims of the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash, including widows and orphans.

During a getaway to Kyle Richards’ house in La Quinta, California, Erika opened up about the “all-encompassing” drama she was thrown into after filing for divorce from her husband of 20 years.

“For 12 months, I’ve been dragged through the mud for something I didn’t do. Never happened,” she told her co-stars in a scene that can be viewed here.

When Garcelle Beauvais pointed out that she hasn’t shown any “compassion” for the victims, Erika snapped back to say she wasn’t able to show compassion because “when you’re in a legal situation like that, every word counts.” She then questioned if the victims didn’t actually receive their settlement funds.

“We’re not even sure that there were people that weren’t paid,” she added.

“You’re saying that we don’t know for a fact that these people weren’t paid, these victims?” Kyle Richards asked. “You mean that there’s a chance that they could be lying?” Dorit Kemsley added.

“There’s a chance,” Erika replied. “We still don’t have all the facts, that’s why I keep saying this isn’t wrapped up. It doesn’t matter what someone claims.”

RHOBH Fans Reacted After Erika Jayne Questioned the Validity of the Victims’ Claims

On social media, RHOBH fans reacted to Erika Jayne’s comment. Many appeared dumbfounded by her remark that she can’t show compassion for legal reasons.

“I’m pretty sure lawyers don’t tell their clients ever to show a lack of compassion, honey Erika does that all on her own,” one Instagram commenter wrote.

Others couldn’t believe Erika claimed she can’t show compassion due to the impending lawsuits, but then hinted on-camera that the victims could be lying.

“So she’s not ‘allowed’ to show remorse for the victims but she can say they’re lying? Makes no sense!” one fan wrote.

“To say the victims MIGHT be LYING!? Wow, her heart is colder than ice,” another agreed.

“That’s probably one of the most disgusting statements on housewives history,” another agreed.

“Erika is digging her GRAVE,” another wrote of the Bravo star.

Erika Jayne Previously Called Her Estranged Husband’s Accusers ‘Alleged Victims,’ But She Said She Has ‘Empathy’ For Them

During the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 11 reunion that aired last fall, Erika came under fire for describing her estranged husband’s former clients as “alleged victims.” She also claimed that there was a misconception that she is “cold” and has “no sympathy.”

But Erika Jayne recently told Page Six that she does feel for the victims. “Of course I have empathy for them,” she told the outlet in May 2022. “I had empathy for them then, and I have empathy for them now. And I trust that they will be taken care of.”

