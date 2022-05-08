Erika Jayne Slammed for Tweet Calling People ‘Lazy’

Erika Jayne is being ripped by fans after she tweeted a statement about people being lazy.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star woke up one morning, and jumped on social media to let her followers know her feelings about early risers.

“Anyone that wakes up after 4:30A is lazy,” Erika tweeted on May 2, 2022. When someone asked Erika what if they don’t get to sleep until 4:30 a.m., the reality star responded, “that’s completely different.”

The very next day, Erika doubled down on her comment. She tweeted that she woke up at 5 a.m. and used the hashtag “#lazyboots.” RHOBH fans took to Reddit to discuss Erika’s comments about getting up early — and being lazy if you don’t.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika’s ‘Lazy’ Comment Was Compared to Kim Kardashian’s Viral Comment From Earlier This Year

Several people took to Reddit to discuss the comment, which some RHOBH fans thought sounded similar to Kim Kardashian’s comments about getting up and working.

“I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f****** ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” Kardashian told Variety in an interview that was published in February 2022. Kardashian later explained that the comment was taken out of context.

“It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way,” Kardashian said on “Good Morning America.”

“It’s obvious she wants her Kim K ‘get your f****n a** up & work’ 15 minutes of fame,” one Redditor titled a new thread.

“I can’t think of a time where Erica Girardis opinion mattered to me. What has she done to help others? Such a narcissistic loser,” another comment read.

“She is going full villain. She wants to piss us off and she is very good at it. I think at this point it is her only move cause she is incapable of showing honest sympathy or remorse. It’s the best plan in order to keep her job even though I’m not sure what she will do after she loses said job when Bravo no longer wants her,” a third person added.

Erika Defended Her Comment on Twitter

Despite the backlash that Erika received on social media, she defended her comment by telling Twitter users not to take what she says personally.

“Why do people take what I tweet so personally? This is Twitter. It’s dumb here. Stop thinking Im talking to you. Thnx,” she tweeted on May 2, 2022.

“I thought you didn’t care about our opinions,” one person tweeted in response.

“You are the one putting it out there. If you are talking to someone why don’t you talk to them personally instead of putting your business in here,” another Twitter user wrote.

“It’s probably your use of ‘anyone,'” a third person replied.

“Maybe you should stop posting subliminal tweets. @ the person you’re shading so there is no misunderstanding,” someone else suggested.

