RHOBH Star Drags Erika Jayne in Interview

Erika Jayne isn’t doing much to mend some of her relationships with her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars. In fact, she has actually said some things that have made those relationships worse.

At one point during the season, Erika sat down with Garcelle Beauvais for a drink and the two women chatted about recent events. During that conversation, Erika talked about Sutton Stracke, whom she’s had a very hot and cold (well, mostly cold) relationship with over the past few seasons.

Erika told Garcelle that being friends with Sutton was a “liability” and said that Sutton was the “master of her own disaster.” After Sutton watched the episode back, she had some things to say about Erika’s comments — though she did suggest that Garcelle told her what Erika said before the episode aired.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sutton Called Erika’s Comments About Her ‘Ironic’

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sutton responded to Erika’s comments.

“When I get ready for bed after we’ve had a group dinner or something, I always have to look in the mirror to see if there’s a knife back there so I don’t lay on it even further,” she told the outlet. Although Sutton appeared to be joking, there does seem to be some truth in what she said and how she’s been made to feel throughout the season.

“Look, I have my new house fully renovated, I’ve got two children going to very good schools on the East Coast. I’m a happy person. So I don’t know where the disaster lies in that,” she continued, adding, “Then to call me a liability, I find very ironic…”

Sutton said that they “talk about it later” suggesting that Erika’s comments aren’t just going to quietly go away.

“Whenever we watch things back, or we get to see scenes where we’re not a part of them and hear what people have said about us, it does change maybe your opinion of the friendship,” Sutton told Entertainment Tonight.

Fans Seem to Be on the Same Page as Sutton

Shortly after Erika made those comments about Sutton to Garcelle, a Reddit thread was started in which fans discussed the conversation. Perhaps unsurprisingly, many fans also found it ironic that Erika told Garcelle that being friends with Sutton is a “liability.”

“How can Erika, the woman guilty of defrauding widows and orphans, call anyone a liability?? It’s just delusion at this point. How anyone on that cast can justify being friends with her whilst criticising Sutton is just beyond me,” one person wrote.

“Like what does that even mean???? Garcelle did a great job defending their friendship – and I don’t even like Sutton. Erika was just trying to turn more people against Sutton. It was obvious,” someone else added.

“Everything Erika said about Sutton and Garcelle is what is actually happening with Erika and Kyle. Erika is the liability (acting like a drunk fool) and Kyle defends her unconditionally saying she’s just ‘letting lose.’ [sic] The hypocrisy is amazing,” a third Redditor weighed in.

“Does she not realize being friends with HER is literally a liability? Like an actual one?” read another comment.

