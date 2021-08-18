Lingerie Dragged into Erika Jayne & Tom Girardi Court Drama

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s court drama has just taken an odd turn. According to TMZ, Girardi — a former lawyer — has been trying to sell some items in an effort to get some money to pay for his debts after filing for bankruptcy.

According to Fox News, Girardi’s law firm “was selling her memorabilia in order to pay creditors in his ongoing bankruptcy case.” Amongst those items was some unused lingerie — tags and all.

TMZ’s report indicates that there are two pieces of lingerie that are for sale, but they didn’t ever belong to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star. Sources told the outlet that the reality star is now curious about the lingerie — and who it may have been meant for, since the pieces are not in her size.

Erika has not spoken out about the lingerie, where it came from, or what she thinks about it being sold.

The Lingerie May Support Erika Jayne’s Claims That Girardi Had Been Cheating on Her for Years

Erika Jayne shocked her “Housewives” friends when she suggested that Girardi had been stepping out on her — and there was even more shock when she said there was more than one woman on the side. While fans have debated whether or not Erika has been telling the truth in front of Bravo cameras, she has provided some evidence.

According to Us Weekly, Erika took to her Instagram Stories to share screenshots of texts that imply that Girardi was cheating. “This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow. She was f*cking my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery,” Erika captioned the upload.

Erika filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020. Girardi is currently being sued for embezzlement, and has lost his law license, according to Page Six. The fall of Erika’s marriage and these legal issues have been a primary focus on the current season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Erika Has Been Criticized for Her Decision to Continue Filming ‘Housewives’ Amid Her Legal Drama

As Erika’s personal life continues to fall apart, many have wondered why she decided to keep filming “Housewives.” It’s a question that Erika answered herself on Twitter.

“I didn’t want to quit because it got rough. Life is tough for everyone at some point. I would of let myself down by running away,” Erika explained. Responding to another person’s tweet, Erika agreed that she would have also been criticized if she chose to leave the show, writing “there is no winning.”

Either way, Erika doesn’t appear to be taking any kind of step back; she also confirmed that she will indeed be attending the “RHOBH” Reunion special.

Erika has been fairly open about what’s been going on between her and Girardi while chatting with the other women week after week, and some people feel that she’s saying too much. In fact, there has even been a report that unaired footage from the show could be subpoenaed — and used against her. You can read more about that by clicking the link below.

