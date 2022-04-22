Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne Slammed as ‘Scumbags’

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna were in attendance at Alexander Wang’s “Fortune City” fashion show in Los Angeles this week as Rinna’s daughter Amelia Hamlin walked in the runway show. However, soon after the show, the two Bravolebrities were hit with a slew of criticism for their presence at the event.

Wang’s show marked his return to the runway after the designer faced sexual assault accusations from a series of models in 2020, as Page Six reported. Wang has denied those claims, the outlet wrote, but later issued a statement on his Instagram in which he said while he and the accusers “disagree on some of the details of these personal interactions,” he pledged to “do better.”

Rinna posted a few photos and videos of the event, including a photo of herself and her husband Harry Hamlin at the show with the caption, “Proud parents.” She also captioned a video of Amelia Hamlin walking in the show, “What a moment!! So proud of you @ameliagray @alexanderwangny.”

Jayne posted a photo of herself on Instagram and captioned it, “Head to toe @alexanderwangny Thank you @alexwangny for a beautiful night, the show was incredible.”

Fans Criticized the RHOBH Stars for Supporting Wang & Also Slammed Jayne’s Outfit

Many fans commented on Rinna and Jayne’s Instagram posts criticizing them for attending Wang’s event. One person commented, “Sure let’s support a designer who has hundreds of assault allegations against him.” Another said, “isn’t this the same Alexander Wang [who] assaulted multiple people … yikes.”

Someone else wrote, “Shameless. Anything for fame.” Another comment stated, “Ugh this is so sad. Alexander wang has sexually assaulted so many queer ppl. We have to stand with them as strongly as we did with the women in the me too movement…” Another wrote, “Just gonna ignore the sexual assault allegations? Gotcha.”

One Instagram reply stated, “Shouldn’t be supporting a predator!” Another said, “Wish you didn’t support a sexual abuser.” Someone wrote on Reddit, “I’m not surprised that her daughter walked in this show – the fam will do anything to try and get ahead and not worry about the morals around it.” Another wrote, “SO gross that they’d come out to support him.”

The two RHOBH stars were blasted in one comment, “Filthy scumbags the both of them. No redeeming qualities. Just gross souls.” Many people criticized Jayne’s look, with one person writing, “Erika’s tackiness knows no bounds.” Another said, “she looks like she’s wearing a pillowcase.” A few people commented on her hair, one writing, “And Erika wore her curlers?” Another wrote, “Erika must have been in a rush because it appears as though she forgot to remove a bunch of rollers from her hair.”

After several people accused Wang of sexual assault and drugging male and transgender models, the designer denied the allegations and said they were “baseless,” NBC reported. The outlet wrote that once he published his Instagram statement vowing to “do better,” a lawyer representing the alleged victims stated they “acknowledge[d] Mr. Wang’s apology and we are moving forward.”

Amelia Hamlin Gushed on Social Media About Being a Part of the Event

Amelia Hamlin was one of the models who walked the runway along with Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima and others. She wrote on Instagram afterward that it was her “dream” and she is “in awe” of Wang. “FORTUNE CITY @alexwangny @bitton @twodadstwokids …. i’m shaking,” she wrote.

“This can’t be my life!???” she continued. “To work with a brand that I have been in love with for as long as I can remember is so beautiful. I wish I could articulate the words to describe how absolutely incredible this whole entire team of creatives are. You guys are my family. thank you for believing in me. thank you for you.”

Hamlin concluded, “Thank you Alex… I am in such awe of you. I am so proud of you and everyone who made this happen. THIS COLLECTION!!!!??? This has been my dream show since day 1…. thank you for making this happen.. i love you i love you i love you! @alexanderwangny.”

