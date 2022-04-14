Erika Jayne Completely Changed Her Look & Fans Can’t Get Over it

Erika Jayne showed off a new look on Instagram ahead of the new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The reality star traded in her long hair for a sleek lob that appears to be one of her look for RHOBH confessionals.

“Why so serious?” Erika captioned the photo uploaded on April 2, 2022. She was wearing a low-cut fuchsia blazer with a corset at the waist. She paired the look with a long silver necklace that featured a bedazzled heart.

Erika had her makeup done to match her outfit, with a deep pink eyeshadow, thick black eyeliner, and false lashes that made her blue eyes pop. Her lipstick complimented her outfit as well.

Erika glared at the camera without any facial expression, hence her caption. Her new look went over well with fans, many of whom really liked her short hair — and let her know.

Erika Received Positive Feedback on Her Look

Erika received some love from other reality television stars, many of whom seemed to approve of her new shorter hair (which may or may not be a wig).

“Omg Gorgina,” wrote Erika’s BFF Lisa Rinna.

“Lawd Father God,, This Pink Is Everything On You,” added “Mob Wives” star Renee Graziano.

Erika’s post was liked more than 100,000 times, and the comments section filled up with mostly positive feedback from fans.

“OH MY GOODNESS YOU LOOK AMAZING ERIKA!!” one comment read.

“Miss Erika Jayne! You are serving ma’am,” someone else wrote.

“Can I borrow that bob queen , This color is so gorg on ya,” a third person added.

“Love it! Especially your hair wow,” a fourth comment read.

Some people thought the look was too much, and others barely recognized Erika.

“Seriously who wears that much makeup at home,” an Instagram user commented, pointing out that Erika was in a kitchen when the photo was taken.

“For a second there I was like khloe?” one person wrote, suggesting that Erika looked like Khloe Kardashian.

Erika Jayne Has Experimented With Short Hair in the Past

Erika seems to like to try new things with her hair, makeup, and her outfits, and often shares those looks on social media. This certainly isn’t the first time that Erika has shared a photo with short hair. She is often experimenting with new hair lengths, changing up her look, and keeping things fresh.

In February 2022, Erika shared a series of photos with her hair even shorter, in a more traditional bob complete with bangs.

The look was for a special occasion — Erika’s RHOBH co-star Crystal Minkoff held a “Great Gatsby” themed birthday party, that was more than likely filmed for the new season of the show.

“Who did it?? Not me… HBD @crystalkungminkoff Murder mystery and a little Gatsby,” Erika captioned one of her Instagram photos from the fun night out.

Shortly after the party, however, Erika was back to having long hair. The majority of the photos on her Instagram feed show her with super long blond hair extensions, likely from her own line.

