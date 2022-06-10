PHOTO: Erika Jayne Compared to Mama June

Erika Jayne was recently roasted by fans after “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Facebook page posted a video of the Bravo star getting ready for one of her interviews. The social media account posted the video, titled, “Erika Jayne Shows the ‘Chaos’ of Getting Ready for a Real Housewives Interview,” on June 2, along with the caption, “The RHOBH cast member gives a behind-the-scenes look at the creative team and process behind her incredible interview outfits.”

The screengrab of the video showed the “Pretty Mess” singer smiling, with her face makeup-free, while a hairstylist was working on her hair. One fan wrote their impressions of the screengrab in the comments and it quickly caught fire. “Totally thought this was a pic of Mama June getting ready for her wedding,” they wrote.

A screenshot of the comment and the still from the video was shared on Reddit, where fans shared their amazement at what they said were the “uncanny” similarities with June “Mama June” Shannon, the well-known mother of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson of TLC fame. The Redditor shared the post and titled it, “I don’t think I’ve laughed harder at a FB comment in my entire life than I did just now.”

Fans Flooded a Reddit Thread With Reactions to the Comparison Between Jayne and Mama June

The Reddit thread racked up an impressive 1600+ upvotes with fans expressing their surprise at the comment. “Wait she actually does look like her,” someone laughed. Another person added, “its actually painfully accurate.” Someone wrote, “Erika June” with a crying laughing emoji. The theme continued, with another person writing, “Mark your calendars. On this day, Mama Jayne was born.”

The thread was also flooded with Mama June GIFs, and another Redditor wrote, “I can see that for her.” One person commented, “It’s actually fascinating watching her face return back to normal this year now that her maintenance budget has gone out the window. Like, it’s legit interesting realising how much botox and fillers etc can really change a persons face without needing actual surgery. I always assumed it was the latter, but watching her S6 face sneak back in this season has been quite the surprise.”

One of the comments stated that now they saw the Mama June comparison, they “can’t unsee it.” One person wrote, “It’s uncanny.” Another person said, “The resemblance is uncanny.” Someone wrote, “Oh my I’ve never noticed that but she looks so much like mama June.” Someone else said, “With all the money she spends, someone should have advised her to do ‘no makeup’ makeup before the camera rolled.”

Jayne Spilled in a Recent Interview That Her Current Troubles Have Brought Her Closer to Her 1st Husband & Son

Jayne recently shared with Bravo that her current legal situation has brought her closer to her first husband, Thomas Zizzo, and their son Tommy. She said the father of her only child has been “very supportive, honestly, throughout the entire process.”

She added that her mom is close with Zizzo and his mother and described them all as “pretty tight.” The singer also told Bravo, “My son’s been amazing.” Tommy Zizzo, who will be 30 in June, is a Los Angeles Police Department officer. “The silver lining to all of this s*** is that our relationship is stronger,” Jayne added. “My son and I, we’ve really come together.”

