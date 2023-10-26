Erika Jayne Suffers Heartbreaking Loss: ‘My Boy’s Gone’

Erika Jayne is mourning a major loss. In October 2023, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star revealed that she was grieving following the death of her dog, Tiago.

The Dutch shepherd, who was 12 years old, was seen on past seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Jayne Revealed That She Had to Put Tiago to Sleep in Early October

Erika opened up about Tiago’s death in an October 2023 interview with People. The “Pretty Mess” singer revealed that she had to put her beloved dog down a few weeks earlier.

“I had to euthanize Tiago two weeks ago. I had to put my dog to sleep,” Erika told the outlet. “It’s just been really sad for me, and just it’s been tough. The house is quiet.”

“My boy’s gone,” she added. “So… yeah… I’ve been really grieving.”

Erika also described Tiago as “the best friend a girl could have.”

When Tiago was five years old, Erika appeared in a video alongside him for BravoTV.com. “I got him as an adult, as I do all of my dogs,” she said at the time. Erika then shared that her dog was trained by an incredible trainer before she got him.

According to BravoTV.com, Tiago was trained by a former Navy SEAL before Erika adopted him. “I think he may have lost all of his training,” she joked in 2021.

Erika also told People that Tiago will live on thanks to his many cameos on RHOBH over the years. “That brings me enormous comfort,” she shared.

While Erika did not post an Instagram tribute to Tiago, fans scrolled back on her social media feed to comment on old pictures of the pup.

“Rest in peace beautiful dog,” one fan commented on a photo of Tiago from 2022. “I’m so sorry to hear about the passing of Tiago. He was such a beautiful boy and loyal companion. There’s nothing like the love of a shepherd ♥️,” another fan wrote.

Erika Jayne Said She Blocked Tom Girardi After the Death of Her Dog

Erika Jayne has been separated from her husband, Tom Girardi, since November 2020. The split has been complicated by multiple embezzlement lawsuits the former power attorney has been embroiled in. Girardi also has “moderate dementia,” according to a neurology professor who testified for the defense, Courthouse News reported in September.

Up until October 2023, Erika had remained in communication with Girardi. But in an interview on October 24, she told news channel KTLA 5 that she was forced to block Girardi after the death of Tiago. When asked if she still stays in touch with Girardi, Erika quickly responded, “No.”

“I’ll say this and no one really knows this,” she told the new outlet. “My dog, Tiago, I had to put him to sleep two weeks ago. And it was a day where Tom Girardi was calling me 20 times a day. And I just said, ‘You know, I can’t do this’, and I blocked him. So it’s been blocked for two weeks.”

Erika Jayne noted that her dog lived 12 years and had “a beautiful life, better than most humans.”

“But that is the truth, no we’re not speaking,” she added of Girardi.

