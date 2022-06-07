Fans Tear Into Erika Jayne Over ‘Awful’ Look

Erika Jayne’s bold fashion choices have sometimes led to mixed reactions and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s look for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards was one that appeared to be more of a miss than a hit among fans.

Jayne, 50, appeared at the awards event in an oversized pink suit paired with pink leather gloves and pink heels. The singer completed her look with silver jewelry and her customary heavy makeup while her hair was up in a ponytail. Fans took to social media to criticize the bright pink suit and several also posted a Daily Mail article titled, “Fashion flops! Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and Tamra Judge lead worst dressed list at the MTV Movie & TV Awards as they showcase some questionable trends.”

Here was Jayne’s outfit:

Jayne Was Ripped for Her Red Carpet Look, With Fans Calling Out the Oversized Look While Others Took Issue With Her Leather Gloves

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts about Jayne’s outfit, with many agreeing with the Daily Mail’s take that it was a fashion failure. “Erika looks like an old lady,” someone wrote on a Facebook thread. Another said, “I can’t with those gloves.” Someone said, “Erika that outfit is horrible it’s waaaaaayyyyy to oversized to be cute or flattering.” Another added, “Erika looks soooo bad.”

In another Facebook post, someone wrote, “Erika looks like she’s in a clown suit.” One commenter wrote, “Erica looks like couldn’t afford the meal so she had to do the dishes. I’d call this outfit ‘Palmolive Pink’.” A screenshot of the Daily Mail article was shared on Reddit, where one person commented, “Erica… I don’t get the gloves over the baggy suit. It adds a lot of weight to her.”

In another Reddit thread about the Daily Mail article, someone posted, “Erika has never looked worse. Justice.” Someone else said, “I mean, I always feel that when you’re wearing an ill-fitting, totally ugly suit, there’s nothing like making sure it’s in a bright neon color so no one misses how bad you look.” One commenter wrote, “Erika looks legitimately terrible, just everything about her.”

The criticisms continued, with one person saying she looked “awful.” Someone wrote, “Erika tries so hard to be edgy, cool and trendy but flops 99% of the time.” Another described her suit as “ill-fitting” while someone else said, “Erika is in her fashion low era yikes.”

Most of the RHOBH Cast Was in Attendance at the Star-Studded Event

There were a lot of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars in attendance at the awards show, such as Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff. In addition to these cast members, Kathy Hilton attended and was pictured sitting next to her sister Kyle Richards.

The event, which took place June 2 and aired on MTV on June 5, saw RHOBH alums Teddi Mellencamp and Taylor Armstrong also present. The cast mingled with other Bravo stars, such as “Real Housewives of New York” alum Dorinda Medley, “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

