Erika Jayne Ripped as a ‘Total Mess’ Over Recent Photo

Erika Jayne took a trip down memory lane recently when the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a photo on Instagram from one of her music videos from several years ago. The photo was a still from Jayne’s video for her single “XXPEN$IVE,” which was released in 2017.

Jayne captured the photo, “Show day.” While many of the singer’s fans showered her with heart and flame emojis in the comments, the photo also racked up a lot of criticism and negative comments from others who blasted the star as a “mess.” Here is the photo:

Fans Had a Lot to Say About the Photo, With Many Calling the RHOBH Star a ‘Mess’

Many fans commented on Jayne’s photo, with several referencing Jayne’s debut album, “Pretty Mess,” and calling the RHOBH star a “mess.” One person wrote in the comments, “You are a mess,alright!” Another person agreed, “a mess period.” Someone else said, “You got the mess right.”

Someone else said, “A TOTAL MESS.” Another person wrote, “The ugly mess…” The comments continued, with one person saying, “Poor thing, She really is a mess.” Another person wrote, “You are a freakin mess. Seriously.”

Some of the other comments referenced Jayne doing the splits in the photo as they criticized the singer and said she was too old for that pose. “Help I’ve fallen and I can’t get up,” someone trolled the singer. Another person said, “someone call life alert.” Another said, “At the old folks home.” Someone wrote, “dude .. ur gonna bust a hip.”

A couple of people praised her flexibility though, with one person writing, “I wouldn’t be able to get back up! That’s some serious splits!” Another wrote, “god at your age you should be breaking a hip doing that s***. well done u look amazing.”

Quite a few fans commented on the photo and said they thought one of Jayne’s backup dancers was her co-star Dorit Kemsley. “[I] thought it was dorit, teddi and Lisa in the background,” one person laughed. Someone said, “I thought that was @doritkemsley on the left.” Another said, “For a hot minute I thought the girl on the left was @doritkemsley.”

Jayne Recently Shared That She Recorded Several New Songs

Jayne’s debut album, “Pretty Mess,” came out in 2009 and the singer’s had several hit songs since then, including “XXPEN$IVE” in 2017. In an interview with E! News in May 2022, Jayne spilled that she has new music in the works.

The Bravo star said she recorded a few new songs and they will be released at some undetermined point in the future. “I was in the studio over the weekend so it’s coming,” she said. “I actually was recording and then jumped on a plane to get here. It’s happening!”

Jayne said it was more than one song and described the new music as the “same old sassy Erika Jayne.” The Bravo star, who’s been going through some major legal issues, told the publication, “I think the last two years have been the inspiration. If you can’t get inspired by that disaster, you should probably quit.”

