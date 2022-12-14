Fans Are Unsure About Erika Jayne’s Recent Fashion Choice

Erika Jayne was one of the Bravo stars in attendance at the 48th annual People’s Choice Awards on December 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Jayne was there, along with most of the season 12 cast of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

RHOBH and the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” were both nominated for Best Reality Show of 2022, along with another Bravo offering, “Below Deck Sailing Yacht.” However, “The Kardashians” ended up taking home the award in that category. As the awards show took place, many photos of the stars’ looks began circulating and fans had mixed reactions to Jayne’s look.

Jayne appeared to be wearing the maxi dress with body print from Balmain’s fall 2022 collection, which she paired with gold accessories. The “Pretty Mess” singer wore her hair up in a bun with one long side bang hanging loose and with some strands dyed black. The RHOBH star posted a couple of photos of her look on Instagram, including one captioned, “I had fun last night @peopleschoice awards!”

Some Fans Called Erika Jayne One of the ‘Worst Dressed’ From the Awards Show & Others Accused Her of Imitating a Past Red Carpet Look of Kylie Jenner’s

Jayne’s risqué look got mixed reactions in her Instagram comments. RHONJ star Melissa Gorga wrote on one of the photos, “Get it” while RHOBH season 12 newbie Diana Jenkins wrote that she looked “stunning.”

However, many commenters said they weren’t big fans of Jayne’s outfit choice as one person wrote, “I’m not liking this look for Ericka.” Another asked, “What are you wearing? That’s hideous.” Someone else called it “dreadful” while one commenter accused Jayne of being one of the award show’s “worst dressed.”

Several people said it looked as though Jayne copied Kylie Jenner, who also wore a similar Balmain “naked illusion” dress earlier this year at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, as Cosmopolitan reported.

Erika Jayne & Her RHOBH Co-Star Kyle Richards Answered Some Rapid-Fire Questions on the Red Carpet

Kyle Richards & Erika Jayne Want THIS Housewife to Come Back | E! News "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Kyle Richards & Erika Jayne play rapid-fire questions at People's Choice Awards. Which housewife do they want to return to "RHOBH?" #KyleRichards #ErikaJayne #RealHousewivesofBeverlyHills #RHOBH #PeoplesChoiceAwards #PCAs #ENews Subscribe: bit.ly/enewssub About E! News: The E! News team brings you the latest breaking entertainment, fashion and Pop Culture news. Featuring… 2022-12-07T03:03:50Z

Jayne appeared on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet with her RHOBH co-star Kyle Richards, where the two were interviewed by Laverne Cox with E! News.

Cox asked the reality stars which housewife they would most like to see make a return to RHOBH and Jayne replied right away that it was Teddi Mellencamp, to which Richards agreed. Cox then asked who they didn’t want to see return but Jayne chose not to respond while Richards picked Carlton Gebbia from season 4.

Cox then asked both women which co-star from their cast they wished they were closer with. Jayne said that was a “tricky” question but then admitted, “I wish Garcelle and I were closer.” Richards, on the other hand, chose Crystal Kung Minkoff but called it a “safe” choice.

Richards also thanked RHOBH fans for their nomination at the People’s Choice Awards and said she appreciated them supporting the show over the years, especially over the past season, which she called “rough.”

