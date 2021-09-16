Did Erika Jayne Get Into a Physical Altercation During the ‘RHOBH’ Reunion?

Erika Jayne and the rest of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” have filmed the reunion special, which is set to air on Bravo in a few weeks. Just about everyone is wondering what Erika had to say when she was grilled by host Andy Cohen, and when she came face-to-face with the other “Housewives.”

Not long after the filming took place, an anonymous source wrote in to popular Instagram account Deuxmoi to reveal that there had allegedly been a “physical altercation” between two ‘Housewives.’

“Turns out, two ‘Housewives’ got into a physical altercation. Dorit’s makeup artist texted my friend and told her what’s going on. Everyone is freaking out because it’s really bad,” the blind. posted to Deuxmoi’s Instagram Stories on September 15, 2021, read.

So, what really happened? Here’s what you need to know:

Other Anonymous Sources Wrote In to Deuxmoi & Said That There Was Not a Fight

A few people wrote in to contradict the person who said that there was a physical fight during the taping. Someone wrote in and said, “LOLLL [sic] NO,” evidently debunking the post. And another social media user agreed.

“Lol didn’t happen. My [blanked out] is [Housewife’s name’s] stylist, and she said there were heated fights (including between her and Erika), but nothing got physical lol. She said it’ll be a gooooood [sic] reunion though,” another anonymous person said.

A third person wrote in to say more of the same. “I worked on it, and there was no physical altercation whatsoever. If anything, [Lisa] Rinna and Garcelle [Beauvais] hugged and made up. That was the only physical contact,” the source wrote.

Andy Cohen Opened Up About the ‘Fascinating’ Reunion

There is no doubt that the “RHOBH” reunion is highly anticipated, mainly because fans are curious to see what Erika has to say about her legal drama — and about everything that transpired over the past few months of her life.

On his Monday, September 13, 2021, podcast on SiriusXM, Andy opened up about how things went. “The drama kept coming up because there were tentacles of the drama that involved all the other ladies. I will say, we did a big chunk of her marital drama earlier in the day, and then I would say the last 90 minutes was a very spirited conversation about the case and what’s going on,” he said, according to E! News.

“The viewers had amazing questions and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling. I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. We spoke about everything,” he added, according to the outlet.

He went on to say that everyone stayed to the very end — and no one walked off the stage in a huff — which is common during these reunion shows. “I will tell you this, which I loved. There were no walk-offs, which I loved. And Lisa Rinna was commenting at the end. She said, ‘You know what? Everybody sat there and took it today.’ And it was true. Everybody faced the music. They were all there, they were all engaged, they were all in it,” Andy said, according to Women’s Health.

