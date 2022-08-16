SEE IT: Erika Jayne Is Unrecognizable With Bold Haircut

It’s no secret that Erika Jayne likes to switch up her look and play with different styles. Whether she’s wearing hair extensions with a super chunky braid or she’s trying out a bold lipstick, Erika isn’t afraid to try out new things — especially when she’s performing.

And while she does keep things fresh, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is most often seen with super long blond hair. Although she has worn a few wigs during her time on RHOBH — especially for some of her confessional looks — fans really have not seen her with super short hair — until now.

On August 3, 2022, the reality star and “Pretty Mess” singer shared an old photo of herself with a pixie cut on Instagram and fans were quick to react. The short hairstyle completely changed Erika’s look but most fans thought she looked great and they let her know in the comments section of the post.

Fans Compared Erika to Several Different Celebs, Including Sharon Stone

Erika’s pixie haircut had fans thinking that she resembled several celebs. People in the comments section wrote names from Ellen Degeneres and Sharon Stone, suggesting that Erika looked like them when her hair was cut so short.

One Instagram user said “it’s giving Katy Perry” and another said that Erika looked like Madonna.

When it comes to reality television stars, many people pointed out that Erika’s pixie cut reminded them of “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley. In fact, Medley even popped by to weigh in on Erika’s look.

“I LOVE IT,” Medley wrote in all caps, adding a red heart emoji. Plenty of fans could see why.

“Probably because she looks like you…” one person commented.

“Dorinda twin,” someone else added.

“The long lost Medley sister?!” a third comment read.

“Resembles Dorinda from RHONY,” echoed another Instagram user.

Erika Tried Out a Chic Bob for 1 of Her Confessional Looks on RHOBH

Erika tried something new during the season of RHOBH and wore her hair in a very chic bob. She shared a photo of her look on Instagram and many fans seemed to like it.

“Love a chic bob,” one person commented.

“My favorite look you have ever had,” someone else wrote.

“Amazing new look,” a third comment read.

“Erika if that is your real hair keep it like that,” a fourth Instagram user suggested.

Interestingly, Erika showed off another confessional look in which she had a huge braid on top of her head — and that look got more mixed reviews.

“Honestly I don’t love it. The braid doesn’t flow right. It looks like it’s just placed and attached, color doesn’t match. You’re a pretty lady but the hair looks clearly fake,” someone wrote.

“I would drop the hair piece. She can stand all on her beauty alone,” another comment read.

“Also when weaving your hair make sure the color matches,” a third person suggested.

“Ick! the hair looks like the weave on my blanket,” a fourth person chimed in.

