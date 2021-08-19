Erika Jayne Is ‘Ready’ for RHOBH Reunion: Report

Andy Cohen doesn’t hold back on “Real Housewives” reunions, and neither will Erika Jayne.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season has had no shortage of drama, with the main storyline focusing on Jayne and her legal woes. Jayne filed for divorce from her now estranged husband Tom Girardi in November 2020 and since then, things have only gotten more complicated.

Girardi and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were forced into involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in December 2020, per The Los Angeles Times. Prior to that, a federal lawsuit accused Girardi of embezzling “millions” of dollars owed to his past clients, including “orphans and widows.”

The drama has been playing out on the latest season, and it’s far from over. The annual season reunion has yet to film, but Jayne confirmed in early August that she will in fact be attending the reunion.

“Erika is ready for the reunion,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife on August 16. “She’s going to say as much as she can [about everything]. There are certain things she can’t talk about, [but] she’s not afraid to attend the reunion and say what she needs to say.”

Another source told the outlet in July, “Erika knows she’ll need to address everything at the reunion and she expects [host] Andy [Cohen] to go hard on her, but she’ll be ready. She’s not afraid and will answer anything she can talk about. This is hard for her but she’s strong and knows she’ll get through it….[the cast] supports her and most of the ladies have been there for her.”

The Source Shared Jayne Plans to Address Garcelle Beauvais

With more and more information coming out while the season was filming, some of the cast members have begun to ask Jayne more questions. In one of the latest episodes, Jayne got into a heated argument with co-star Garcelle Beauvais after she told the other women that Jayne’s ex-husband calls her everyday.

Jayne gave the ladies a short explanation and then started crying. Beauvais appeared confused by Jayne’s reaction, so Crystal Minkoff then explained that Jayne had said she didn’t want to talk about it anymore, but Beauvais wasn’t in the room when she said so. The two have yet to address the confrontation.

“[Erika’s] disappointed after [that] episode and feels Garcelle and Crystal are lying and not telling the truth what really went down,” a source told HollywoodLife.

Jayne’s bff Lisa Rinna also suggested that there may have been more to the argument than what viewers saw. She wrote on a blank background in an Instagram Story after the episode aired, “Dang it… I wish they had shown the screaming fight between the producer and Erika last night on the show in La Quinta,” Rinna wrote on her Instagram Story. “Now that would have been epic TV. Too bad. Bravo Bravo f****** Bravo.”

Rinna also added that she had a feeling per post would cause some drama writing, “I’ll get in trouble for this in…. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.” She later deleted the post.

Another Source Said Bravo ‘Pulled a Fast One’ on Jayne

Jayne may have quite a lot to say during the RHOBH reunion. After Jayne began to hysterically cry then leave the trio, many fans were confused by Jayne’s reaction to something she previously admitted. A source told Page Six after the episode that Jayne’s anger was directed towards production – not Beauvais.

“They cut it and paste it in a way to make it look like she was upset, but she was actually mad that Garcelle was told what to say three times and she took the bait,” a source explained to Page Six on August 5. “They had three different conversations about the same subject.”

The source continued, “What they didn’t show is that Erika and Crystal [Kung Minkoff] had a private conversation where no cameras were on, and producers heard it via their mics. When they got in the car, producers said they overheard it and asked Crystal to ask [Erika] on camera. Bravo didn’t want to do the fourth wall. They pulled a fast one.”

