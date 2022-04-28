Erika Jayne Says She’s ‘Regretful’ Over ‘Wild’ Moment

The 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is just around the corner and a lot of the hints about the upcoming drama seem to point toward a cast trip to Aspen, Colorado.

A few of the RHOBH stars appeared on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast this week and discussed the season. Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna all spilled on the upcoming season, and Jayne shared that she does have some regrets about one scene that went down on the Aspen trip.

She said she “got into it very heavily” with some of her co-stars, namely Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff, as well as newbie Sheree Zampino, who were staying somewhere else. “[They] were staying somewhere else and I got into it very heavily with them,” Jayne said about a scene she’d like to cut from the season. “I’d remove that. I haven’t seen it; I experienced it, but what I experienced was bad so I can only imagine how bad it looks.”

Jayne Said She ‘Went Wild’ & It Affected Her Friendship With Richards

Jayne told her castmates and the co-hosts that she “went wild” and “it was bad.” She said it “caused a problem” between her and Richards. “I’m regretful,” Jayne shared. “Obviously, we’ve been friends for eight years now, so my relationship with her is important.” Luckily for the two RHOBH stars, they managed to “work it out” since that blowup.

Jayne said she couldn’t reveal more because viewers will see it in this upcoming season, but she’s not looking forward to it.

Richards, who was also on the podcast, shared that her “issues” with Stracke and Kung Minkoff carried on throughout the 12th season. It’s unclear if Jayne will work it out with all of her co-stars but it looks as though she and Beauvais still have issues between them.

Jayne & Beauvais Still Have Some Issues After Filming & Recently Clashed on Social Media

The tension between Jayne and Beauvais was apparent since the release of the season 12 trailer, which featured a scene with Beauvais telling off the “Pretty Mess” singer. Beauvais told Page Six that she and her co-star had a few “bumps in the road” during filming and that they hadn’t improved their relationship throughout filming.

Shortly afterward, Beauvais used that trailer clip to promote the release of her new book, “Love Me As I Am.” Jayne didn’t appreciate that as she posted a video of herself throwing Beauvais’ book in the trash. She later wrote on Twitter that she didn’t like Beauvais using her name to sell her book.

Despite that, Beauvais told Radar Online in an interview that she has sympathy for what Jayne is going through, describing her situation as “tough.” She said, “I mean, look at her life. To go from the highs to figuring all that stuff out… I feel for her.”

