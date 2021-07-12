Erika Jayne’s RHOBH Future in Trouble: Report

Could Bravo be shaking up “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast? Current star Erika Jayne Girardi has had a more challenging season with the divorce of her estranged husband Tom Girardi and new legal issues.

“Heads are rolling, and no one feels safe, not the OGs, fan favorites or the newcomers,” a source spilled in the latest issue of Life & Style magazine, per RealityBlurb. “Lots of names are being tossed about, including Erika Jayne and Jen Shah.” Shah starred on the newest franchise “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” and was arrested earlier this year in March and was charged with federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in an alleged long-running telemarketing scam.

“Bravo has a list of their most problematic stars. Jen and Erika are at the top,” the insider continued, adding that “no one knows what their future holds.” The source concluded saying, “One minute you’re holding a diamond or a snowball, and the next, you’re looking for work.”

Jayne Has Found Herself in a Pretty Mess

The pop star first announced her split from Girardi in early November 2020, telling E! News, “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

Shortly after the announcement, Girardi’s assets were frozen, and he faced a civil lawsuit accusing him of embezzlement. Girardi and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were forced into involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in December 2020, per The Los Angeles Times. Prior to that, a federal lawsuit accused Girardi of embezzling “millions” of dollars owed to his past clients.

Jayne’s possible legal battles root from her finances getting tangled up over the two decades of marriage to Girardi. Jayne’s company, EJ Global, allegedly received money from Girardi’s firm over the years. The Edelson PC lawsuit claims that her company, “has allegedly received tens of millions in ‘loans’ directly from Defendant GK, of which Tom is the sole equity shareholder,” per the report from The Los Angeles Times. The lawsuit claims Girardi gave her $20 million in loans from funds transferred from his law firm.

Law360 features reporter Brandon Lowrey explained in “The Housewife and the Hustler” documentary, “[Tom and Erika are] together in these bankruptcy proceedings. A lot of these debts that they owe in bankruptcy proceedings, [they] owe together, possibly. It’s going to be hard for her to say she didn’t know that anything was going on.”

Andy Cohen Has Defended Jayne in the Past

Executive producer and common face of Bravo Andy Cohen has stuck by Jayne in the past. After the RHOBH premiere on May 19, Cohen hosted the cast on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” But, many viewers noticed that Jayne was MIA.

During the ladies’ appearance on May 19, Cohen explained that Girardi wasn’t there because she “wasn’t doing press right now.” However, some fans were speculating that Girardi didn’t appear because of the ongoing legal issues she and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, are currently facing.

“Why is Erica Jayne not appearing?” one user tweeted at Cohen ahead of the episode. “I vividly recall her repeatedly harassing poor Denise last season on not being transparent so I will ask you again Andy, where is Erica Jayne and all of her transparency?????” Another user wrote, “The one who steals from widows and orphans doesn’t want to have to answer any viewer’s questions?”

However, Cohen is maintaining that Girardi’s legal issues are not the reason why she didn’t come on WWHL with the rest of the cast after an Instagram account called @boldandthebravo posted a rumor claiming that Girardi “refused” to appear unless she had “pre-selected questions.” Cohen commented on the post, writing, “Yeah this isn’t true.”

