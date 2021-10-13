Erika Jayne’s ‘RHOBH’ Salary & Why it Could Be Going Up

Erika Jayne’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” salary has become a hot topic of conversation after Bravo released the trailer for the upcoming four-part reunion.

There is one point in the reunion where Andy Cohen asks Erika why she didn’t leave her estranged husband Tom Girardi sooner than she did. “Where was I going?” Erika responded, perhaps suggesting that she didn’t have enough money to make it on her own. “I know what you make on this show,” Andy presses on.

Based solely on this portion of the reunion, many fans found themselves wondering just how much money Erika was paid per episode of “RHOBH,” and whether or not it was enough for her to live without the support of Tom.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Earned $600,000 for Season 11 of ‘RHOBH’

Erika is very handsomely paid for her time on “Real Housewives.” According to The New York Times, Erika earned $600,000 for Season 11, which filmed over a period of a few months.

Back in May 2021, The Sun estimated that Erika earned about $500,000 per season of the show. It’s possible that may have been her salary the year prior, as it is believed that the “Housewives” receive bumps in pay when they renew their contracts.

Erika has also earned money from her music career, and has released several songs over the years, according to People magazine.

Meanwhile, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Erika has a net worth of $5 million. She is currently being sued for $25 million by her soon-to-be ex-husband’s former law firm’s bankruptcy case, according to Page Six.

Erika Could See a Bump in Salary for Season 12

If Erika is brought back for the next season of “RHOBH,” which sounds like it will be the case based on TMZ’s report that the new season is going to be filming soon, it’s possible that she could see a pay increase.

According to Us Weekly, sources say that Erika’s storyline brought in huge ratings for the last season of “RHOBH,” and that she could be rewarded for that. “The ratings were off the charts because of her story line and what she’s exposed. What she’s dealing with [regarding] Tom [Girardi] and the court is not over yet so you can only imagine what next season is going to bring,” a source told the outlet.

The source told the outlet that Erika’s “RHOBH” salary is “going to be much more next season,” and that the reality star will “demand a higher paycheck,” if she’s asked to return.

It seems possible that Erika could earn upwards of $750,000 for the new season of the show, based on the salaries of other “Housewives” in the franchise. According to Screenrant, former “RHOBH” star Denise Richards raked in $1 million per season, while former “RHONY” star Bethenny Frankel cashed in for a bit more.

Screenrant reports that Nene Leakes was the highest paid “Housewives” star ever, raking in $2.85 million for her last season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Will Erika get a boost that high? Anything is possible.

