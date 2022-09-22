Erika Jayne Gets Destroyed Over ‘Trashy’ Post

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne posted a sultry throwback photo on her Instagram on September 20 but it wasn’t a hit with a lot of commenters.

The photo showed the “Pretty Mess” singer posing during the Savage X Fenty show back in 2020. Jayne sported an all-black ensemble of thigh-high stockings, a robe and went braless with pasties.

The RHOBH star captioned the risqué photo, “Savage.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Many Fans Blasted Jayne for the Photo, Which They Called ‘Classless’ & ‘Messy’

The reactions to Jayne’s post were mixed, with many criticizing the RHOBH star for the reminiscing. One person commented, “back when everyone liked her ayyyeeee.” Another said, “Old wanting to be young.” Someone else wrote, “Is this woman serious . Omg put your clothes on for his sakes !!!”

A few people simply asked, “Why?” Someone else wrote, “WTF are you doing??? Are you ok ?? This is just wrong. I know you don’t care what others think, but this is really off the rails……” Another commented, “Have some class.” Someone agreed, “Your to old for this. Get some class .” Someone said, “Mess for sure.”

Jayne was ripped by many others, including one who said the post was “just trashy.” Another wrote, “You’re a disgrace. Unfollow.” Someone ripped her as “DESPERATE” while another commented, “Tragic!” The comments continued, including several people using words like “trashy,” “classless,” “gross” and “messy.” Another wrote that Jayne was “fired from Rihanna” while someone else said she was “dropped” from the show.

Jayne Appeared in the Savage x Fenty Show Back in 2020 & Had a 6-Month Contract

Page Six reported on Jayne’s appearance in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show back in October 2020, writing that the RHOBH star wore “nothing but a pair of thigh-high socks ($32), a silky smoking jacket ($90), pasties and a ‘Kiss It’ body harness ($33).”

The show was Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Volume 2 show, which streamed on Amazon Prime Video. “I’m so happy to be a part of this moment! Leave it up to @badgalriri to give the world the hottest show of 2020,” Jayne wrote on Instagram at the time.

However, in July 2021, The Sun reported that Jayne’s six-month contract with Savage x Fenty wasn’t renewed amid the reality star’s legal troubles with her estranged husband Tom Girardi. A source told the publication, “It’s no secret Rihanna is a huge fan of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and loved Erika Jayne. Her team called her to be an ambassador last year and she appeared in their second fashion show, they were thrilled to have her on board.”

The source added that “amid the scandal, they have no current plans to work with her, there have been discussions and at the minute they think it’s a bad look. Erika is under fire right now, it’s unlikely she’ll be paid for promoting Savage x Fenty anytime soon.”

A source close to Jayne denied that she was dropped, however. “The campaign shots were well received, but Erika is set to launch her own lingerie line, so she wouldn’t be able to sign anything,” the publication reported at the time.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’