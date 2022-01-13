EXCLUSIVE: Erika Jayne’s Rep Confirms Scam

The rep for “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne has confirmed with Heavy that a scam was started in Erika’s name.

A fake GoFundMe account was set up in Erika’s name, her rep confirmed with Heavy.

“This campaign is a scam thanks for bringing it to my attention I have contacted gofundme about this,” Erika’s rep, Jack Ketsoyan told Heavy.

Here’s everything we know about the scam:

A Scam GoFundMe Campaign Was Set up Asking for $1,000,000 for Erika Jayne’s ‘Legal Defense Fund’

I have confirmed with Erika Jayne's rep that this GoFundMe campaign is a scam and has been reported to the website. pic.twitter.com/ANPgKPrfAF — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) January 13, 2022

The campaign is asking for $1,000,000 for legal defense costs surrounding her pending lawsuits.

The GoFundMe was titled “RHOBH Erika Jayne Legal Defense Fund” and the description of the fake account read, “This Legal Defense Fund is for Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star, ERIKA JAYNE to help support Erika during these troubling times as her husband has been forced into bankruptcy. 100% of all funds raised will go directly to Erika Jayne’s attorneys to be held in escrow on her behalf as she navigates through the legal process. Thank you.”

The campaign has since been removed.

