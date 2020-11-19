Real Housewife Claims Erika Jayne Is Dating This Major Celebrity

If you’re an avid Real Housewives of Beverly Hills watcher, you definitely remember Dana Wilkey, who appeared on Season One as a “friend of.” And, if you don’t remember her, perhaps her $25,000 sunglasses may ring a bell?

Even though she’s no longer on the show, Wilkey is still caught up in the drama in the world of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and is now claiming that Erika “Jayne” Girardi is dating a famous record executive, Scooter Braun upon filing for divorce from her husband. On her Instagram page, Wilkey shared a DM from an anonymous source that claimed that Girardi was dating Braun, asking her followers what they thought about the rumor.

In the message, the anonymous user wrote to Wilkey about Girardi’s alleged mystery man, “Dana you’re brilliant and hilarious. Loving your inst stories and the SHADE. FYI it’s Scooter Braun not a fenty model.”

The anonymous source continued, writing, “I don’t know many specifics but a friend of mine works in the industry and despises him. She told me he and Erika met in a LA sex club and have been together ever since.”

However, this is all just speculation. There is no evidence that this rumor is true. There is no evidence of an affair between the two of them, and if Girardi is, in fact, dating someone, there has been no word or confirmation from her.

The Rumor That Erika Jayne May Be Dating Someone New Started in a Celebrity Blind

Even though it may seem like Wilkey’s claim was a bit random, the rumor that Girardi may be seeing a new mystery man came from a recent celebrity blind. On the gossip Instagram account called @deuxmoi, an anonymous user submitted a blind about Girardi.

According to All About TRH, the blind read, “Erika G has been sleeping with a man in the ‘business’ who you all know.” The anonymous source also alleged that the man was not a musician or an actor, and that he was married. Again, this blind has not been proven.

Erika Jayne Recently Filed for Divorce From Her Husband

On November 3, Giardi announced that she would be divorcing her husband, Tom Girardi, whom she was married to for 21 years. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Girardi told E! News recently. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

“It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved,” Girardi continued. “I request others give us that privacy as well.”

Even though Girardi’s husband rarely appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, many viewers enjoyed seeing their relationship on screen. “Tom is 33 years older than me. It was always a bigger deal to everyone else than it was to either of us,” Giradi wrote in her book about her marriage, according to Us Weekly. “All a couple really needs is to have the same life philosophy. If you see things the same way, then age, race, religion—none of that comes into play. I have a thirst for knowledge and Tom has a wealth of it. He is a great mentor, a great teacher and somebody I really admire … That kind of stuff is a powerful aphrodisiac.”

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Rip Into New Cast Member’s Relationship