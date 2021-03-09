Erika Jayne Slammed for Shady International Women’s Day Post

Erika Jayne put her own spin on International Women’s Day.

On the March 8th global holiday that is usually meant to commemorate the rights and achievements of women, the outspoken “Pretty Mess” singer posted a backhanded tribute to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars.

On her Instagram page, Erika shared a regram of a photo of all of her Season 11 costars at an event for Rinna Beauty. The picture featured the 49-year-old singer wearing a bright blue mini dress as she was flanked by fellow veteran RHOBH cast members Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna on either side of her. All of the rest of the Season 11 cast, which includes Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and newcomers Kathy Hilton and Crystal Kung Minkoff, were also pictured in what appeared to be a chummy photo of the group.

But in the caption to the pic, Erika’s message was anything but a message of solidarity.

“Heard it’s International Women’s Day…,” she wrote. “Some in this pic I love and trust more than others. No shade, just truth.”

Kyle Richards replied to Erika’s post with a teacup emoji, while her sister Kathy Hilton posted a bunch of hearts and the comment, “Eight is enough!”

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Fans Were Outraged By Erika’s Shady Post on a Day That Was Meant to Celebrate Women

While a few of Erika‘s castmates seemed to think her post was on point, other followers were put off by it. Some followers called Erika out for her “weird” caption on such an important day.

“Great way to celebrate International Women’s Day,” one commenter wrote. “Shade another woman publicly. But, don’t say who so you seem interesting and mysterious. You’re neither.”

“If you’re gonna post about International Women’s Day, maybe you should only lift other women up and not say anything at all. Just a suggestion,” added another.

“Why post a cast picture if you can’t even write a caption that honors the camaraderie of today???” another asked. “Or why acknowledge today at all if you’re clearly not in the spirit?? #Grinch.”

“Way to not celebrate women! You just don’t quit! Throw some more shade!” another chimed in.

A few fans supported Erika for “keeping it real.”

“Like Erika pointed out, not all women lift each other up and sad to say that most don’t, and you can’t trust everyone,” one fan wrote.

Some of Erika Jayne’s ‘RHOBH’ Costars Shared Empowering Messages on the International Holiday

While Erika didn’t spread the love to all of the women in her life, a few of her costars did. Lisa Rinna posted the same Instagram photo as Erika did with the caption, “I feel so blessed to be surrounded by Strong, Amazing Women! May we know them, May we be them, May we raise them!! #happyinternationalwomensday.”

Kyle Richards shared a photo of all of the women in her family, including her sister Kim Richards and nieces Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton, with the caption, “Happy International Women’s Day! Proud to be part of a family of strong women.”

And incoming RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff shared a series of photos of many of the women in her life along with a very “real” message.

“International Women’s Day?!” she wrote. “Love celebrating this one! So lucky to have so many kind, powerful, and loyal friends! And if you didn’t make my photo spread (and you know I love you), please don’t take it personally. I’m rushing out to Costco. #KeepinItReal.”

