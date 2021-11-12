Erika Jayne Slammed Over Apparent Announcement About Her Future

Erika Jayne may have just made a big announcement on social media. Amid her legal battles, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star appears to be preparing for a comeback of sorts, according to her November 11, 2021, Instagram post.

“It’s time,” Erika captioned a black and white photo of herself performing. Erika didn’t say anything more about the photo, or about her potential future plans, though it does seem obvious that she’s ready to get back on stage — or release new music — or both.

Erika’s music career started in the late 2000s and continued into the new decade, according to the Los Angeles Times. She’s stayed in the electro-pop scene, even nabbing a number one slot on the Billboard Dance Club Songs with her track “How Many F—.”

After she landed a spot on “RHOBH” in 2015, her music career seemed reinvigorated — and things really seemed to take off for her. As the LA Times points out, Erika released a memoir — that became a New York Times best seller — and she landed a role in “Chicago” on broadway.

Erika’s Broadway debut was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, and she hasn’t returned to the stage in any capacity since. Is seems, however, that’s about to change.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Received Mixed Feedback on Her Post & Many Slammed Her

While many “RHOBH” fans have pegged Erika as the show’s villain — at least on the most recent season — she does have a lot of fans, many of whom are excited for her to get back into music. And others, who aren’t exactly thrilled.

Shortly after she posted the black-and-white shot on Instagram, the comments section filled with mixed reactions. While many seem excited to see what Erika is going to do next, others aren’t rooting for her — and they made that very clear.

“Yazzzzz please let’s do this,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are a super star. Keep going,” added another.

Erika’s “RHOBH” co-star, Dorit Kemsley, commented on the post with three star emoji.

“New music please,” a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, others aren’t exactly sold on the idea of Erika moving on with her life.

“No, it’s not [time]. How you gonna sing about a lifestyle you no longer lead?” one social media user questioned.

“So over the thirst,” another wrote.

“Time to tell the truth maybe,” another comment read.

Erika Posted a Cryptic Song Lyric on Her Instagram Stories the Day Before Uploading Her Apparent Announcement

A day before this maybe-announcement, Erika shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories.

“And that’s showbiz, kid,” Erika’s post read. The message, which is a lyric from a song in the Broadway show, “Chicago,” was shared just after midnight. Erika didn’t write anything else or explain why she posted that particular line.

Throughout Erika’s divorce proceedings and legal drama, she has been active on social media, and has often posted sexy photos of herself. Not only has she been slammed for being “tone deaf,” as the Daily Mail reports, but this was also a topic of conversation on “RHOBH.”

Erika doesn’t seem to pay much attention to the haters, though. She has continued posting and doing what makes her happy during this trying time in her life.

