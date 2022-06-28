Where Erika Jayne Stands With Sutton Stracke Now

She might be letting the mouse go on this one.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi gave an update on the current status of her friendship with costar Sutton Stracke. Last season, the two were caught up in an intense feud after Stracke questioned Girardi about her estranged husband’s ongoing legal issues. At one point, Stracke felt like Girardi had threatened her, and she even admitted during the season 11 reunion that she hired security for one week after her showdown with Girardi.

However, it seems like things could be looking up for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars. Girardi described her current relationship with Stracke as “fragile,” but maintained that there is some hope for their future.

“We’re not going to be forced into kumbaya,” Girardi told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on June 22. “Work that out at our own… timing, not everyone else’s.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Stracke Says She and Girardi Still Have ‘a Lot of Work’ to Do on Their Friendship

Although Girardi may see a future friendship between the two of them, Stracke admitted during a May 2022 interview with People that she and Girardi still have a “lot of work to do” when it comes to repairing the relationship.

“I think that Erika and I still have a lot of work to do,” Stracke told the outlet at the time. “I think it was, yet again, a very tumultuous ride.”