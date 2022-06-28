Where Erika Jayne Stands With Sutton Stracke Now

She might be letting the mouse go on this one.
During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi gave an update on the current status of her friendship with costar Sutton Stracke. Last season, the two were caught up in an intense feud after Stracke questioned Girardi about her estranged husband’s ongoing legal issues. At one point, Stracke felt like Girardi had threatened her, and she even admitted during the season 11 reunion that she hired security for one week after her showdown with Girardi.
However, it seems like things could be looking up for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars. Girardi described her current relationship with Stracke as “fragile,” but maintained that there is some hope for their future.
“We’re not going to be forced into kumbaya,” Girardi told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on June 22. “Work that out at our own… timing, not everyone else’s.”
Stracke Says She and Girardi Still Have ‘a Lot of Work’ to Do on Their Friendship
Although Girardi may see a future friendship between the two of them, Stracke admitted during a May 2022 interview with People that she and Girardi still have a “lot of work to do” when it comes to repairing the relationship.
“I think that Erika and I still have a lot of work to do,” Stracke told the outlet at the time. “I think it was, yet again, a very tumultuous ride.”
Stracke continued, “I said this last time: we go hot and cold in our trips, because we go from Mexico to Aspen, and I think all of us go hot and cold [too]. We make friends, we don’t make friends. It’s just your normal housewife day.”
One ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Said That the ‘Dynamics Shift’ This Season
While appearing on an April 7 episode of E!’s Daily Pop, Crystal Kung-Minkoff admitted that this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will be interesting due to some of the shifting dynamics that will happen.
“It’s crazy because it just happened, it feels so far away, and then it also feels like it was yesterday,” Minkoff said while on the show. “It’s also interesting to see the parts that you were not there for. I mean, you don’t get to see what happens, it’s all hearsay. You talk about it, but to watch those moments that you discuss in real life, it’s wild.”
Minkoff continued, “I feel like what happened last year, it was very heavy about Erika. And this past few months have very much been everybody gets into it. Dynamics shift in friendships, and I think people see people differently this year.”
The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star also added during the interview, “I always want the truth, painful or not. If I know if my truth is out there, then I can deal with that.”
