Erika Jayne Says She’s ‘Not Okay’ With RHOBH Co-Star’s Behavior

A terrifying home invasion that took place at Dorit Kemsley’s Encino, California mansion has been a main storyline on the 12th season of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but one co-star continues to be criticized for her reaction to the armed robbery.

In October 2021, Kemsley was home alone with her two young children, Jagger, 8, and Phoenix, 6, when several gunmen broke in and confronted her in her bedroom. Kemsley’s husband, PK, was in London at the time. The RHOBH star begged for her life as the intruders robbed her of jewelry, expensive watches, and designer handbags.

Kemsley told “Access Hollywood” that one of the robbers said they should “just kill her” and that all she could think was “I have to save those babies” as she begged for her and her childrens’ lives.

Bravo’s cameras captured the aftermath of the robbery, as well as Kemsley’s co-stars’ reactions. In a scene shared by the Queens of Bravo Instagram account, RHOBH star Kyle Richards was visibly upset about the news when co-star Sutton Stracke came to her home the morning after. When Richards brought up what happened to Kemsley, Stracke replied, “It’s weird.”

“It’s terrifying,” Richards said. “She was begging for her life. And I was on the phone with PK who was bawling.”

“I’ve been putting out fires all day today too, but it might just be that kind of day,” Stracke interrupted, before explaining that a French designer she wanted to fly out to California was being held up by immigration.

After Richards told her that didn’t sound like a “fire,” Stracke said, “Well it is for me and my business.” “It’s all relative,” she added. “I mean, I wasn’t held at gunpoint, sorry.”

Erika Jayne Said Stracke’s Behavior Was Not ‘Okay’

On the May 19, 2022 episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne also weighed in on the situation. “Sutton was very insensitive to Dorit’s home invasion,” Erika told guest host Michael Rappaport. “And I don’t think that’s okay.”

“I know we’re doing a television show under the guise of entertainment,” the “Pretty Mess” singer continued. “But here’s the reality: Dorit could have lost her life. Those children could have as well. So don’t tell me you know, ‘Oh I just got caught up in it.’ She’s 50, we’re not kids, we know what’s coming out of our mouths. Crime is real. You have to be sensitive to people who are victims of violent crimes.”

Sutton Stracke Apologized For Her Reaction to Dorit Kemsley’s Traumatic Experience, But Not Before Doubling Down During the May 18 episode of RHOBH

After Stracke’s initial reaction aired, Richards confronted her during the next episode of the Bravo reality show. The “Halloween” star asked the Sutton boutique owner if this was “a new side” of her. “You acted like you didn’t give a s***, “Richards said of her reaction to the robbery.

Stracke replied, “That’s not true and you know it and stop it,” before revealing that she doesn’t “deal well” with guns and robberies.

“My house was broken into when I was 14 years old, so there’s that. My father shot himself in the head, so there’s that,” Stracke said. “Is this what you want?”

Richards called Stracke “insensitive.” “Sutton, it’s not about you right now,” she said. “I’m sorry. And you’re doubling down, which is really freaking me out.”

“What was I supposed to do, Kyle?” Stracke asked.

Stracke told Page Six that the whole day in question had been unusual for her. “I had a weird day and so I wasn’t focused and I was insensitive to what happened,” she told the outlet. “Once I kind of got my brain settled and understood the severity, I think contrite can only explain how I felt.”

“I just wasn’t there,“ she added. “I wasn’t being present. And so I think insensitive is the best word for [my reaction to the break-in]. And I was very sorry for it.”

Stracke reiterated that she would never want anything bad to happen to Kemsley or her family and that the violent crime that took place in the affluent area of California “kind of set me off a little bit.”

“I don’t think I understood the complete seriousness of the situation,” Stracke told Entertainment Tonight of how she found out about Kemsley’s robbery from a tabloid. “I think when things unfold we might have some more clarity as to my reaction. I think that it comes across very insensitive.”

