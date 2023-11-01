Erika Jayne Questions Sutton Stracke’s Behavior Regarding Kyle Richards

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne discussed her relationship with her castmate Sutton Stracke. During an October 2023 interview with Pride Today, Jayne stated she has had difficulty maintaining a friendship with her co-star because she believes her behavior is unpredictable and “disappointing.” Jayne also stated that she particularly took issue with how Stracke behaved toward Kyle Richards, presumably regarding her relationship with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, in RHOBH season 13.

“I see [Stracke] doing things not only to me, but to others. And it’s just disappointing because you wonder like what are you doing this for? The camera? Is this who you are? Did someone tell you to do this? Is this what you feel and if so, why?” said Jayne. “If your friend Kyle is going through something, why are you so invested in an ugly way? Why aren’t you more caring and loving? Like, I don’t know. There are moments of Sutton that are great and then it ends up in disappointment quite honestly.”

While speaking to Pride Today, Jayne also suggested that she has been a source of support to Richards during her separation from Umansky, whom she wed in 1996.

“I am Kyle’s friend no matter what happens, it is her marriage with Mauricio. It is not our marriage as an audience base, or as a cast. It’s two people, they need to do what is right for them. I love Kyle and I will be there for her,” stated the “Pretty Mess” singer.

In addition, Jayne, who separated from her estranged husband, Thomas “Tom” Girardi, in 2020, said she gave some advice to Richards.

“I did say, ‘Hey girl, this is going to suck.’ Because it does,” said Jayne.

Other RHOBH Cast Members Questioned Kyle Richards About Her Marriage

Stracke was not the only RHOBH personality who inquired about the state of Richards’ relationship. For instance, in a July 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Garcelle Beauvais shared that she, alongside Stracke, voiced her opinions about Umansky and Richards’ marriage.

In addition, in a preview for RHOBH season 13, episode 2, Dorit Kemsley and Richards had an uncomfortable conversation regarding Umansky. While in the car together, Kemsley asked where she stood with Umansky. She replied that the Agency CEO was “really stressed with work.” Richards also stated that she had “a really rough time” over a period of six months.

Kemsley then shared that she believed Richards and Umansky were having difficulties in their relationship, as they were not spending a lot of time together.

“I felt like I needed a little freedom. Freedom and some space,” responded Richards.

Us Weekly reported that Richards shared she was unhappy with Kemsley while filming the RHOBH season 13 scene in an October 2023 episode of “LIVE with Kelly and Mark.” She explained that she “wasn’t ready to address that stuff” during RHOBH season 13.

“It would’ve been better if she had asked me that off camera,” said the mother of four.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her Separation From Her Husband of 27 Years in an October 2023 Interview

During an October 2023 “Watch What Happens Live” interview, Richards shared that she initiated her and Umansky’s separation.

“It originated from me,” said the “Halloween Ends” star.

She also stated that the situation has been upsetting for her daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie, Sophia Umansky, Alexia Umansky, and Portia Umansky.

“When the news first came out, it was really, really devastating for the whole family. I mean, our phones or blowing up. My kids were just crying, wouldn’t leave the house and it was just really, really difficult,” shared Richards. “But now they are much better. And they are really strong, and they are just so together, and so smart, and they have been my best, best, best friends. I could not be more proud of them, they are just amazing human beings. Thank god I have them through this.”