Erika Jayne Criticizes Sutton Stracke’s Comment About Dorit Kemsley’s Husband

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne did not appreciate a remark her castmate Sutton Stracke‘s said about Dorit Kemsley’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, during the show’s 13th season.

While filming the December 7 “RHOBH After Show” episode, alongside her co-star Kyle Richards, Jayne noted that Stracke repeated rumors that PK Kemsley was in the company of a female passenger the night of his November 2021 DUI incident in RHOBH season 13, episode 1. The “Pretty Mess” singer suggested she believes Stracke mentioned the rumor to be hurtful toward Dorit Kemsley.

“I also didn’t like what she said about PK’s DUI arrest. I hope Dorit asks her, ‘Who is this woman. And where did you hear it from and tell me what you meant by that. Why would you say that?’” said Jayne. “Well, I heard a rumor.’ I’ve heard a lot of rumors about a lot of people. I don’t repeat them. And if someone chooses to repeat them, it’s deliberately to hurt them.”

Richards, who has had her fair share of issues with Stracke, chimed in that she agreed with Jayne. As fans are aware, Richards has taken issue with the fact that Stracke made comments about her relationship with her now estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, throughout RHOBH season 13.

“If I were to repeat the things that I hear about these women, all the time, it would be a disaster,” said Richards.

PK Kemsley Addressed Sutton Stracke’s Comments

Reality Blurb reported that PK Kemsley denied Stracke’s claim about his DUI incident in a November 2023 Instagram Story. In the social media upload, he stated he wanted to know why Stracke was “lying about [him] when [he has] done zero against [her].”

“Doubling down isn’t gonna help your career … Nor are your Twitter squad,” continued the father of five.

PK Kemsley also referenced that Stracke stated she should be less “picky” with her romantic partner, as Dorit Kemsley ended up with her husband during RHOBH season 13, episode 6.

“You are no Dorit nor would you get a first date with me let alone a second,” commented the businessman.

Erika Jayne Spoke About Her Friendship With Dorit Kemsley in November 2023

While speaking to Us Weekly in November 2023, Jayne acknowledged that she made a remark about the Kemsleys’ marriage at BravoCon 2022. During the fan convention, held in October 2022, Jayne stated she believed that Dorit Kemsley and her husband would be the next Bravo couple to break up. According to the “Pretty Mess” singer, she was unaware that the Kemsleys was going through relationship issues following Dorit Kemsley’s October 2021 home invasion. During the Us Weekly interview, Jayne stated that she wanted to be a better friend to the Beverly Beach designer.

“When BravoCon happened last year, I did not know what was going on in her personal life. And had I known, I would not have said that. So I’ve worked very hard to correct that. And move on. And reconnect our friendship,” said Jayne.

Jayne also stated that she agreed with Richards’ decision to take some time away from Stracke following the production of RHOBH season 13.

“I agree with Kyle. I understand where she’s coming from,” said Jayne.

The 52-year-old also stated that she also needs to spend less time with Stracke.

“I’ve needed a break for a couple years,” stated the RHOBH star.

New episodes of RHOBH air on Wednesdays on Bravo.