Fans Bashed Erika Jayne Over ‘Ugly’ & ‘Super Blatant’ Change

Episode 4 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, “The Crystal Conundrum,” saw the Housewives having a conversation in the morning over bloody marys in their robes and the topic of Erika Jayne’s legal troubles came up. While many fans slammed Jayne for her remarks that some of the victims could be lying, others pointed out that they thought something looked off with the “Pretty Mess” singer’s teeth.

One person posted a screenshot of the conversation on Facebook showing Jayne in the middle of talking and captioned the photo, “What is wrong with Erika’s teeth?”

The post racked up many comments from fans who gave their guesses or simply shared their thoughts on Jayne’s look. “Thank goodness I’m not the only one that was wondering !” one person wrote. The person who posted it added, “My screenshot doesn’t even show the discoloration. And I am not a nit picker, it was just super blatant.” Another answered, “Everything.” Someone else said, “guess she didn’t brush her teeth.”

Fans Speculated About Jayne’s Teeth & Why They Looked Different

There were tons of comments from fans, including some who wondered why her teeth didn’t seem as white and straight as other times. Someone said, “It could be her medicine.” Another asked, “Red wine?” while someone else pointed out that they’d been drinking bloody marys. Someone wrote, “She can’t afford her vaneers anymore! Poor Erika!!” Another added, “They must have repossessed them.”

Many people shaded the RHOBH star, with one person writing, “They match her personality!” Someone else said, “Glasses really wrong color for her face tone.” One commenter wrote, “It was ugly to look at.” Someone else blasted the singer, “She gets uglier as her attitude get uglier.” One person shared their opinion, writing, “I work in dental and it looks like she hasn’t bleached in a while. Idk.”

A few people said they thought Jayne didn’t look great overall in the 4th episode, with one person commenting, “She did not look good on the last episode. Maybe all the deceit and lying caught up with her.” Someone else wrote, “HOLY MOLY it looks like she’s gained a lot of weight! i haven’t really watched in the past few years!”

Jayne Shocked Fans & Some Co-Stars With Her Comments About Her Legal Troubles During That Conversation

During the episode, Jayne chatted with her co-stars and at one point, she said, “For 12 months, I’ve been dragged through the mud for something I didn’t do. Never happened.” Garcelle Beauvais then told Jayne, “I think one of the reasons though is that you didn’t show any compassion,” as the camera showed the shock on the other Housewives’ faces.

Jayne then said, “when you’re in a legal situation like that, every word counts.” She clarified that while she wished nothing happened, she’s “not even sure that there were people that weren’t paid,” in reference to the accusation that Jayne and her estranged husband Tom Girardi embezzled millions that was meant for victims of the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash, including widows and orphans, as Page Six reported back in 2020.

Kyle Richards then asked Jayne, “You’re saying that we don’t know for a fact that these people weren’t paid, these victims?” Dorit Kemsley added, “You mean that there’s a chance that they could be lying?” Jayne replied, “There’s a chance. We still don’t have all the facts, that’s why I keep saying this isn’t wrapped up. It doesn’t matter what someone claims.”

