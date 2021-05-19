Erika Jayne & Tom Girardi’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts

At one point in time, Erika Jayne and her now estranged husband Thomas Girardi were once one of the wealthiest couples on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” But that recently all came crashing down.

Jayne announced in November that she was separating from former attorney Girardi. “I did not see it ending this way,” Jayne says in the RHOBH season 11 trailer. “I was gonna hold that man’s hand until he died.” Shortly after the announcement, Girardi’s assets were frozen, and he faced a civil lawsuit accusing him of embezzlement.

Girardi and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were forced into involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in December 2020, per The Los Angeles Times. Prior to that, a federal lawsuit accused Girardi of embezzling “millions” of dollars owed to his past clients.

Erika Jayne has an estimated net worth of $5 million, and Tom Girardi has an estimated net worth of $100,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. So, how did Jayne and Girardi both make and lose their money? Here’s what you need to know about the Jayne and Girardi’s net worths:

1. Girardi Once Estimated His Net Worth to Be $264 Million

Once upon a time, Girardi was one of the most successful attorneys in Southern California for decades. Girardi was a personal injury lawyer who won many major cases. Girardi was most well known for winning the lawsuit against Pacific Gas & Electric that inspired the Julia Roberts movie “Erin Brockovich.”

When Jayne joined RHOBH in 2015, Girardi estimated that his net worth was $264 million, according to a report in The Los Angeles Times. Some of his assets included two private planes, $9 million worth of jewelry, $3 million worth of antiques and an estate in Pasadena worth north of $10 million, per the report. Additionally, he “conservatively” estimated that his legal fees at the time were $110 million.

2. Jayne Used to Have a Significantly Higher Net Worth

Jayne and Girardi were never ones to shy away from the fact they had money. As many RHOBH fans know, Jayne loved her glam squad and at one point revealed she spends $40,000 a month on glam.

The RHOBH star made her own money with her musical career. Jayne’s last name is technically still Girardi, but she often prefers to go by her stage name, Erika Jayne. Jayne frequently traveled across the country performing many of her hit songs. She even hit a career high when she scored the role as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s “Chicago.”

Prior to their legal troubles, Jayne had an estimated net worth of $15 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

3. Girardi Now Has an Estimated Net Worth of $100,000

2020 wasn’t a great year for anyone, especially the Girardis. Jayne filed for divorce in November 2020 and a month later in December, legal troubles hit Girardi. Chicago law firm Edelson PC sued Tom and Erika Girardi, along with others, and claimed that Girardi had stolen from, “the widows and orphans who lost loved ones in the tragic crash of Lion Air Flight 610 — in order to continue funding his and Erika’s lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles,” per The Los Angeles Times.

The lawsuit also brought in Jayne, saying that her choice to file for divorce was, “simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom’s and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm.”

During a testimony shortly after the lawsuit, Girardi revealed, per The Los Angeles Times report, “At one point, I had about $80 million or $50 million in cash. That’s all gone. I don’t have any money.” The same report states that Girardi has since been diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s and is now under a conservatorship.

4. Jayne May Also Be Affected by Her Ex’s Bankruptcy

Jayne and Girardi first met in the late 1990s when she was 28-years-old and he was 60-years-old. Girardi met Jayne while she was bartending at Chasen’s, and they ended up getting married in 2000.

Since the two have been married for two decades, Jayne and Girardi’s finances have gotten tangled up over the years. Jayne’s company, EJ Global, received money from Girardi’s firm over the years. The Edelson PC lawsuit claims that her company, “has allegedly received tens of millions in ‘loans’ directly from Defendant GK, of which Tom is the sole equity shareholder,” per the report from The Los Angeles Times.

5. Jayne & Girardi’s Mansion Recently Hit the Market

Due to the multiple financial crises, the Girardis decided to put their Pasadena mansion on the market for a whopping $13 million. The description reads: “Built by one of Pasadena’s most revered historic architects, Myron Hubbard Hunt. On nearly two acres and in a prominent position overlooking the iconic Colorado Street Bridge, the estate is sited at the gateway to Pasadena between the Arroyo Seco and Annandale Golf Club.”

Jayne has since moved out and into a smaller abode. The RHOBH star moved into a $1.5 million, 2,000-square-foot home, People reported. A source told the outlet, “Erika has been living in the house for a while. She’s made it her own space and loves it. She’s doing well and is happy.”

