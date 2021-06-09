Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne’s Hulu Documentary Premiere Date

Erika Jayne and her husband Tom Girardi have been at the center of a divorce and legal scandal for months. The couple’s legal issues will be covered in a documentary being released on the streaming platform Hulu. The premiere date of “The Housewife and the Hustler” is June 14, 2021.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star discusses some of the details of her husband’s lawsuit battles and the demise of their marriage on RHOBH this season, starting on June 9, 2021.

As for the documentary, read on below for information on where to watch it, who is participating in it and what time it will be streaming online.

How to Watch Erika Jayne’s Documentary





Play



“The Housewife and the Hustler” Trailer: Erika Jayne exposed This is a trailer for ABC’s upcoming documentary “The Housewife and the Hustler” that premieres on Hulu June 14, 2021. May she and Tom Girardi be exposed. 2021-06-04T01:57:30Z

The official statement released about the film “The Housewife and the Hustler” stated, “ABC News Originals goes inside the real-life legal drama facing the husband of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Erika Jayne, legal titan Tom Girardi. Once considered a crusader of justice, Girardi now stands accused of embezzling from the victims he swore to protect.”

If you’re looking to watch the documentary on your computer, phone or streaming device, you can do so through Hulu, which is the only subscription streaming service that has “The Housewife and the Hustler” in its library. Here’s everything you need to know about how to sign up, where you can watch and more:

There are a couple of different options when signing up for Hulu:

Hulu Without Live TV: The most basic option, this gives you access to Hulu’s complete on-demand library, which includes [SHOW X]. It costs $7.99 per month for a plan with limited commercials, or $11.99 per month for a plan with no commercials.

Hulu With Live TV: This gives you access to Hulu’s complete on-demand library, as well as live TV, which includes channels such as ESPN, TBS, TNT, FX, HGTV and more. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan with limited commercials, or $43.99 per month for the plan with no commercials (live TV will still have commercials).

After signing up for one of the above services, there are then several different ways you can watch.

If you want to watch on your computer, simply head to the Hulu website in your browser and search for the show you want to start watching.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and more. You can read here for more information about Hulu’s compatible devices.

Erika Jayne’s Documentary Release Time

What time is the documentary being released on Hulu? According to Netflix Life, Hulu posts most new films, shows and episodes on its platform at 12:01 a.m. ET, so that is the expected release time.

This is not to be confused with Netflix, which works on a different schedule, timing most of their releases for 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/ 2 p.m. CT on premiere dates.

‘Real Housewives’ Stars Will Appear on the Documentary

People has reported that several stars, including TV personalities from the Real Housewives franchise, will appear and weigh in on Girardi’s scandal in the documentary. Comedian Heather McDonald will appear in “The Housewife and the Hustler”. Variety reported that the former Real Housewives stars also appearing in the film are Danielle Staub of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and Dana Wilkey from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Chris Darden, who participated in the prosecution against OJ Simpson, will also be in the documentary, as a legal expert. Additional legal experts in the film, according to Futon Critic, are Brian Kabateck and Neil Wertlieb.

When it comes to any new information covered in the documentary, The List stated that voicemails, never-before-seen court documents and deposition tapes of Girardi will be revealed.

The Futon Critic reported that interviews with Girardi’s alleged victims Kathy and Joe Ruigomez, as well as Josie Hernandez and Bias Ramadhan, are also included in the documentary.

According to People, Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi were married for 22 years before Jayne filed for divorce.