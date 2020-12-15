This Real Housewife Husband’s Hospitalization Revealed

A new report is revealing that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika “Jayne” Girardi’s husband, Tom Girardi, was secretly hospitalized during recent months.

Earlier this month, Girardi was accused of embezzling money. Edelson PC, a law firm based in Illinois, is suing the couple for allegedly embezzling money from a settlement fund for relatives of the Lion Air plane crash that happened in October 2018, according to E!.

Now, according to Page Six, the attorneys representing Tom Girardi are claiming that Girardi was hospitalized for a “serious illness” earlier this year. Girardi’s lawyers allege that his hospitalization for this mysterious illness was the “mistake” that caused families to not receive their payment in full. Additionally, they also claimed his illness caused him to be away from his law firm, Girardi Kesse, for multiple weeks.

Lisa Rinna Said Erika Jayne ‘Will Talk About It’ on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

In a recent Instagram post of Girardi’s, her costar Lisa Rinna left a comment that suggested that Girardi would bring up the lawsuit as well as her divorce during the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On the photo, Rinna wrote in the comments, “You better believe she’s going to talk about it.”

Girardi has not spoken publicly about any of her husband’s lawsuits and hasn’t addressed it on social media. However, she has posted some cryptic Instagram photos as of recent. On December 1, Girardi posted a photo of herself to Instagram wearing all black. In the caption, she wrote, “High drama.” On December 7, she posted another photo of herself with a smiley-face emoji covered in ice as the caption.

Erika Jayne Announced Her Divorce from Tom Girardi in November

Amidst the ongoing lawsuits, Erika Girardi announced on November 3 that she would be divorcing her husband after 21 years of marriage. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Girardi told E! News on November 3. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

Girardi continued, “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

Though Girardi rarely revealed details about her marriage on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she wrote about her husband in her 2018 book, Pretty Mess. “Tom is 33 years older than me,” Girardi wrote in the book, according to Us Weekly. “It was always a bigger deal to everyone else than it was to either of us. All a couple really needs is to have the same life philosophy. If you see things the same way, then age, race, religion—none of that comes into play. I have a thirst for knowledge and Tom has a wealth of it. He is a great mentor, a great teacher and somebody I really admire … That kind of stuff is a powerful aphrodisiac.”

