Erika Jayne Had a ‘Hunch’ About Her Ex-Husband, Former Co-Star Says

Erika Jayne has been at the center of a media storm and intense speculation from fans over the past two years after her ex-husband Tom Girardi was hit with a lawsuit accusing him of embezzling money. Jayne was named in some of the lawsuits that have been filed since and she was also accused of receiving over $20 million in loans to her business from her ex’s law firm, Us Weekly reported.

Since the onset of the former couple’s legal issues, Jayne had maintained her innocence and claimed not to have any knowledge of her husband’s alleged actions. She also said on RHOBH’s 12th season that she never received $20 million dollars in her LLC. “I never had it,” she said. “It was never in my hands. It was never in my account.”

Some fans have supported Jayne throughout while others have lambasted the “Pretty Mess” singer. During a December 2 episode of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s podcast “Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge,” their guest Brandi Glanville was asked her thoughts on Jayne and her legal issues.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Brandi Glanville Said She Thinks Erika Jayne Had a ‘Hunch’ But Didn’t Know Specifics

During the podcast episode, Glanville was asked if she thought Jayne “knew anything” about Girardi’s alleged wrongdoings and she replied, “I think that she had a hunch but I do not think that she wanted to know anything.” Glanville added:

I feel like as long as the money was coming in and everything was cool, don’t ask don’t tell, no questions. I don’t believe that she knew any specifics.

She said Jayne “had a daddy” and therefore, “why ask questions if you have two private planes?” Glanville added that she wouldn’t have asked any questions either if she had been in Jayne’s situation. That said, the former RHOBH star said she thought Jayne was handling the whole situation “poorly.”

Glanville’s last full season as a housewife was the season before Jayne came on the show so the two women never appeared on the same season as full housewives. She spoke about the cast now and said she thought Lisa Rinna and Jayne needed to be separated, as did other pairs. “It’s a Big Brother situation,” she said, with every cast member having a “final two.”

Erika Jayne Has Denied Any Involvement in Her Ex-Husband’s Alleged Activities

Jayne has staunchly defended her innocence since the first lawsuits were filed, both during her appearances on Bravo and legally. The singer’s attorney Evan C. Borges told Us Weekly in a statement that Jayne had no knowledge of the alleged activities of Girardi’s law firm. “All the claims against Erika amount to efforts to blame her for the actions of others, including Girardi Keese and Tom Girardi,” he said in part.

Recently, Jayne had a major win in one lawsuit as a judge ruled that there was no evidence showing that she was involved in wrongdoing. The $5 million fraud lawsuit had accused Jayne of “aiding and abetting” Girardi, Page Six reported.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’