Did Erika Jayne Girardi & Tom Girardi Have a Prenup?

A major storm is about to hit the ladies of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Cast member Erika “Jayne” Girardi announced her split from her husband Thomas Girardi in early November 2020, telling E! News, “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

One month later in December, legal troubles hit Girardi. Chicago law firm Edelson PC sued Tom and Erika Girardi, along with others, and claimed that Girardi had stolen from, “the widows and orphans who lost loved ones in the tragic crash of Lion Air Flight 610 — in order to continue funding his and Erika’s lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles,” per The Los Angeles Times.

The drama will unfold on the newest season of RHOBH. Jayne’s divorce may get messy, because the two did not sign a prenuptial agreement.

“I don’t have a prenup,” Jayne told Andy Cohen on “Then & Now” in June 2017, as recorded by Us Weekly. “But let me tell you something, let me be very clear. I’m married to a very powerful lawyer. A prenup wouldn’t stand in his way anyway. So it doesn’t matter whether you had one or you didn’t, it’s gonna be all Tom’s way, I assure you…He’ll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!”

Jayne Previously Defended Her Marriage

Jayne first joined the RHOBH cast for its sixth season in 2015, and fellow cast members immediately questioned her about her marriage due to their 32-year age gap. Jayne shares adult son Tommy with her ex-husband Thomas Zizzo.

“I’ve dealt with this forever: the younger woman that married the wealthier, older man,” she said on an episode of RHOBH. “I mean, I’m tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage. Go get a 20-year marriage, then come f****** talk to me.”

Jayne and Girardi first met in the late 1990s when she was 28-years-old and he was 60-years-old. Girardi met Jayne while she was bartending at Chasen’s, and they ended up getting married in 1999. Jayne opened up about her relationship in her 2018 memoir, “Pretty Mess.”

She wrote that after a year of meeting him, she left her phone number at the Hollywood hot spot and he gave her a call…via his secretary. “I told her, ’Tell Mr. Girardi if he wants to take me out on a date, he needs to call me himself and ask me and give me enough time to prepare,’” she shared, per Us Weekly. “You know how men are, especially if they are successful. They expect you to drop everything right away. That’s not how I work, I don’t care who you are.”

Jayne’s Divorce & Legal Drama Caused Her to Reach Her ‘Breaking Point’

Viewers will see Jayne reach her “breaking point” this season, a source told Us Weekly.

“I did not see it ending this way,” Jayne says in the RHOBH season 11 trailer. “I was gonna hold that man’s hand until he died.”

Since filming began, rumors circulated that Sutton Stracke will interrogate Jayne the most. “Erika’s anger comes out” when Stracke makes accusations “without any proof,” the source told Us Weekly in April. The source added that Jayne, “gets super emotional,” after the women, “kept accusing her of certain things and she had to keep defending herself.”

The source continued saying, “From day one Erika was like, ‘I will tell my story, but you have to let me tell you myself.’ Then news kept coming out about all these legal issues Tom was involved in and it led to the girls wanting answers…They kept trying to stir up more drama on top of the existing drama Erika had going on in her personal life.”

The source concluded, “She has nothing to hide. She was very open about her divorce, very honest. Like she said [in the teaser], she did not see her marriage ending in a divorce.”

