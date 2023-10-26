Erika Jayne Shares ‘Hurt’ Over Questions About Estranged Husband Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne is ready to start a new chapter of her life and is hoping that people will let her put her past, including her marriage to embattled and disbarred lawyer Tom Girardi, in the past.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star told Us Weekly, “I’ve moved past the last three years, but I don’t know if others will let me move past. I still have legal things that are tying up, and they will take time because that’s the legal process. But I want to move on.”

Jayne admitted that it was hard to be continually rehashing the past and shared, “Every time someone asks me about Tom Girardi or something like this, you realize you’re cutting open a healing wound and you’re stabbing around in it, and that hurts. I don’t care who you are, if every time you sit down, someone says, ‘So, tell us about this,’ or, ‘Look at this, what were you thinking?’ Isn’t it obvious what I was thinking at that time? That’s what I dislike.”

Erika Jayne Admitted She’s Still in the Healing Process But She Hopes People Will Let Her Move On

Jayne shared that she’s still in the healing process as it’s an up-and-down journey. “I still will heal,” she told the publication. “It’s a process. Grief all the way around is a whole process that comes in waves. But what I am doing is I’m choosing to move on. And I wish those around me would allow me to do so.”

Jayne was constantly on the defensive in the last few years as she faced many allegations both from co-stars and fans and in the legal arena. However, she shared that she can’t change how she behaved and doesn’t regret her reactions. “I can’t change the fact that I was reactive and that I felt so very cornered every day that I came to work,” she said.

“I can’t change the fact that I started out very calmly explaining my position and I was not heard,” the “Pretty Mess” singer continued. “And then I raised my voice and I still was not heard. It is what it is. I mean, there was no playbook. There was no one here to walk me through it. I was walking through it alone. Yes, I had lawyers, but they don’t hold your hands. … What I kept telling myself was, ‘You’re right.’ And to hold on and don’t quit.”

Erika Jayne Discussed Wanting to Focus on Music During the RHOBH Season 13 Trailer

According to the RHOBH season 13 trailer, Jayne’s story this season will focus on wanting to get back to making music and performing. Jayne began her Bet It All on Blonde residency at the House of Blues in Las Vegas in August 2023, and filming for the season took place earlier in 2023.

The trailer also showed Jayne involved in some drama at a dinner with guest star and RHOBH alum Denise Richards. The teaser showed Richards accusing Jayne of being an “evil woman,” to which the singer replied, “I am.”

