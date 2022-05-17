Erika Jayne Makes Surprising Revelation About Her Relationship With Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne’s messy divorce from Tom Girardi was a major storyline on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but off-camera, there are things going on that may surprise some fans.

The end of the marriage unearthed some shocking accusations against the former power attorney, including allegations that he embezzled millions of dollars from Girardi & Keese lawsuit clients that included widows and orphans, but Erika was more focused on what she had lost.

At the RHOBH season 11 reunion, Erika addressed co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff’s questions about why she hadn’t shown anger towards her ex.

“’I am very angry. Hear it in my voice. All right?,” Erika snapped, per The Daily Mail. “I looked at him and I said, ‘What is this and why am I involved? And he said, ”It’s bulls***, don’t worry about it’. And everything was like that. Am I angry now enough for you?”

Erika Jayne Admitted She Still Takes Tom Girardi’s Phone Calls

Erika was always protective of her 20-year marriage. Even after her split from the 82-year-old lawyer, she told TMZ she still considered herself a ”married” woman, because her divorce was not yet final.

In a May 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Erika admitted she was still “mourning” the marriage because she was with Girardi for more than two decades.

“I think that gets lost in the sensationalized version of it all,” she explained. “This was someone I was married to for over 20 years and was with, like, 23 [years]. It’s difficult. There are real moments of sadness, real moments of — like when the holidays came around, you know, for Christmas, I would just remember how much fun we would have.”

In the months following the split, Girardi moved into a memory care facility but Erika revealed that she still hears from him from “time to time” and that she does take his phone calls.

“Of course [I take his calls],” she told the outlet. “He’s not well, and so he’s in a state of decline and sometimes it’s good and sometimes [he thinks] I’m someone else. So it’s fine.”

Erika Jayne Previously Told Her RHOBH Co-Stars She Didn’t Talk to Girardi

While filming RHOBH season 11, Erika originally said she had not seen or talked to Girardi since she filed for divorce in November 2020. But during a girls’ trip to La Quinta, California, she told co-stars Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff that Girardi was still calling her “every day” to tell her that he loved her.

“It’s hard to watch someone go through this and there’s nothing I can do to help,” Erika said of Girardi’s dementia diagnosis. “I just wish that all of this pain that he’s in would stop for him. …I have not talked to him and I cannot talk to him.”

“I had to ask my attorney to call his attorney to say, ‘Please stop calling Erika,'” she added, per TooFab. “You know, it’s just horrible. ‘I love you, I miss you, come home, are you sure?’ I’m like, ‘Stop. You gotta stop, you have to stop, honey. You need help.’ And I can’t give it.”

During a later scene with the rest of the cast, Beauvais revealed to the other ladies, “Erika shared, if you don’t mind me saying, that Tom calls her.”

Erika blasted Beauvais for repeating information from their private conversation and described the move as “dirty.”

But an insider told Page Six that while she lashed out at Beauvais on camera, Erika was also extremely angry at Bravo producers.

“They cut it and paste it in a way to make it look like she was upset, but she was actually mad that Garcelle was told what to say three times and she took the bait,” the insider dished. “They had three different conversations about the same subject. What they didn’t show is that Erika and Crystal had a private conversation where no cameras were on, and producers heard it via their mics. When they got in the car, producers said they overheard it and asked Crystal to ask [Erika] on camera. Bravo didn’t want to do the fourth wall. They pulled a fast one.”

