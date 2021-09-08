Erika Jayne Posts Topless Pic Amid Legal Drama: ‘Classic Case of Disassociation’

Erika Jayne has been very active on social media over the past few weeks, posting photos of herself to Instagram and interacting with fans on Twitter.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s last three Instagram photos have been fairly provocative in nature, with Erika showing off her body in near-nude snaps shared with her 2.4 million followers.

Social media users have been taking to the comments section of each post to slam Erika for her uploads, mainly because she’s in the middle of a legal case involving her ex-husband, Tom Girardi, who has been accused of embezzlement, according to Vulture. Tom’s law firm has been named in a suit that alleges that clients — including burn victims — who won their cases were not paid their settlements.

While Erika may not be a part of the law firm — and she claims to have no knowledge of what her soon-to-be ex-husband was doing at work — Tom did fund her extravagant lifestyle, which she flaunted on the past several seasons of “Real Housewives.” Many feel that Erika should be working to help those affected by her husband’s alleged wrongdoings rather than posting half-naked pictures of herself on the internet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika’s Latest Topless Photo Caused Major Backlash

On September 8, 2021, Erika took to Instagram to share an older photo of herself wearing nothing but jewelry, and a pair of high heels. The reality star left little to the imagination with her latest post, and didn’t add much by way of a caption; she simply put two sparkle emoji and nothing more.

Fans were quick to light Erika up in the comments, some slamming her for being “tone deaf” and others claiming she’s suffering from “disassociation.”

“Take those photos before jail honey,” one Instagram user commented.

“Classic case of disassociation! Get quiet and find your soul,” added another.

“STOP IT ERICA [sic]. YOU SERIOUSLY HAVE NO EMPATHY. COME ON.. Time and a place to share your naked body.. during a pandemic and your upcoming trial really not helping yourself at all,” a third person wrote.

“How low you can you go????” a fourth commented, adding a shocked face emoji.

And while Erika did receive some positive feedback for the snap, those were overshadowed by people slamming her for sharing such a pic in the midst of what’s going on in her life.

Erika Was Slammed for Her Earlier Post in Which She Was Wearing Pricey Louboutin Shoes

On September 6, 2021, Erika shared a photo of herself standing on a balcony wearing a lace thong leotard and a pair of Louboutin shoes.

“So detached from reality,” one Instagram user commented.

According to TMZ, Erika has been sued for $25 million in Tom’s bankruptcy case. The court documents suggest that “it would be a miscarriage of justice if [she] was allowed to simply walk completely free of owing over $25,000,000 to the Estate,” regardless if she knew about Tom’s business deals or not.

“This is not the way to go when you are being implicated in fraud. Better to sell whatever the money bought you during your marriage, return it to the victims and only then move on. The goods are tainted,” another Instagram user commented on Erika’s Louboutins pic.

“IDK maybe it’s just me but if my hubby robbed millions I don’t think I’d be so bold … it’s just gross at this point,” added a third.

