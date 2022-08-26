RHOBH Star Drags Erika Jayne: ‘We Don’t Have a Friendship’

Erika Jayne has made some close friends during her time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” but there is one person in particular who she just doesn’t seem to get along with, no matter how many talks the two have.

Erika’s relationship with her RHOBH co-star Sutton Stracke has been very hot and cold since the two first met — and season 12 does not seem to be getting any better for the two.

“When I get ready for bed after we’ve had a group dinner or something, I always have to look in the mirror to see if there’s a knife back there so I don’t lay on it even further,” Stracke said, half joking, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in early August 2022.

The comment came after an episode aired in which Erika had a conversation with Garcelle Beauvais where she said that being friends with Stracke was a “liability.” Unsurprisingly, that got back to Stracke.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Stracke shared some insight into her relationship — or lack thereof — with Erika.

Stracke Said She Doesn’t Trust Erika

Stracke was very candid in her interview with Us Weekly and she didn’t hold back when she was asked about Erika and their relationship. Stracke made it very clear that she and Erika “don’t have a friendship.”

“We’re just very…we can be very cordial and that’s it,” she told the outlet. When Stracke was asked if she “wanted to have a friendship” with Erika, she hesitated and appeared to get tripped up over her words. She finally settled on, “I’m always open to talking to people and getting to know them better.” She said the two are able to sit at a dinner table together but that’s about as far as it goes.

Stracke admits that she’s not trying to move things along and that she’s “good” with where things are with her and Erika at the present time. The reality star was then asked if she ever trusts when Erika says things like, “Sutton, I like you.”

“I would be an idiot if I trusted that,” Stracke responded.

Stracke Said She Doesn’t ‘Trust Anything’ Erika Says

Stracke was asked about Erika’s drinking which ended up being part of her storyline this season.

“With Erika, I just don’t trust anything because I don’t know what’s real and what’s not,” Stracke told Us Weekly. Stracke didn’t have too much to say about Erika’s drinking habits, though she did say that she noticed some “different behavior” when watching the season back, namely at Diana Jenkins’ Christmas party.

Stracke was then asked to talk about when Erika called her a “liability.”

“Well, I think Erika also thought I was taking the BAR and was gonna be my tutor. And I’m not. I’m going to take the LSAT. So, she didn’t understand that. And, so, I think he also gets confused on the word liability because I cannot be a liability in a friendship. And, so, I think she just may have gotten confused with that word,” Stracke explained.

