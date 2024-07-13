RHOBH Star Looks Unrecognizable in New Pic

On July 8, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne shared a promo for an upcoming appearance and many fans didn’t even recognize her.

“So excited to perform this weekend @cowboysmusicfestival,” Erika Jayne captioned the post. The Cowboys Music Festival is held in Calgary. The 2024 lineup includes acts like Tate McRae, Flo Rida, Steve Aoki, and Big Sean.

Meanwhile, Drag Me to the Cowboys, where Erika Jayne will be performing, is held on July 13. There will be a number of special guests, including Tia Kofi, “Drag Race UK” season 2 winner, Venus, “Drag Race Canada” season 4 winner, and Raja Gemini, winner of “Drag Race” season 3.

Erika Jayne didn’t provide additional information about the gig, but she will be performing a few songs on stage.

Fans Reacted to Erika Jayne’s Promo & a Few Didn’t Even Know it Was Her in the Photo

Dozens of fans expressed support for Erika Jayne’s upcoming performance. However, some didn’t even realize that it was her in the photo. The reality star appeared to be in a strappy body suit with a fur coat over top. Her long, blond hair cascaded past her shoulders and her makeup was flawless.

It didn’t take long for comments about Erika Jayne’s look to roll in.

“If the name wasn’t there I wouldn’t be able to recognize her, love how celebrities cannot keep it real to how they look,” one person wrote.

“This doesn’t look like her,” someone else said.

“Okay, who on Earth is THAT? Is it a filter? A clone? A surgical face replacement? Why do we have to be subjected to these confusions,” a third Instagram user asked.

“I thought it was Paris Hilton and was like .. how did I end up following her? Lmao,” a fourth comment read.

Erika Jayne Wrapped a Residency in Las Vegas & Released a New Single

Following her divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi, Erika Jayne has really been focusing on her music career.

In 2023, she announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency called “Bet It All on Blonde.”

“After darkness comes light. 365 days ago I was at one of the lowest points in my life. Thanks to your love and support, it is with tears in my eyes that I announce my first Las Vegas Residency: BET IT ALL ON BLONDE,” she captioned a post on Instagram in April 2023.

“To anyone who’s ever told you that something isn’t possible, that you’re not good enough, or that they don’t believe in you – DREAMS DO COME TRUE. I’m forever grateful for all of you who have been with me through this journey and I’m so excited to celebrate life’s moments with you starting August 25th! Let’s go Vegas!!!” she added.

In March 2024, Erika Jayne released a single titled “Bounce.” A few months later, she came out with the song “Dominos.” She dedicated the latter to Pride Month.

“In honor of Pride Month- I wanted to release a summer bop for all my pretty mess queens & girlies around the world,” she captioned a post on June 4.

