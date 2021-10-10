Erika Jayne Responds to Being Called a ‘Villain’

Erika Jayne hasn’t had the easiest time in her personal life over the past year or so, and that has very much carried over to her role on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The reality star’s legal woes have been a focal point for the 2021 season of the hit Bravo show, and Erika has been scrutinized by fans — and her fellow “Housewives.”

Over the past few weeks, fans have watched Erika go after anyone who has questioned her stories, including “Housewife” Sutton Stracke. Fans have watched Erika become extremely angry whenever someone accuses her of lying — or suggests that her stories don’t add up. Sutton was very much on the losing end of Erika’s wrath on more than one occasion throughout the season.

There has been ongoing debate about whether or not Erika is telling the truth for weeks. The way that she has handled some things, however, has some convinced that she was the season villain — and now, she has responded.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Responded to Someone Calling Her a Villain

Erika has had the toughest time on reality television this season, given what’s been going on in her life. It seems clear, however, that Erika doesn’t think that she’s the villain on the current season of “RHOBH,” based on a tweet reply that she gave to a fan.

“Stop being a villain,” a Twitter user wrote, tagging Erika. “Stop making me one,” Erika responded. “Nothing I say is good enough, so f*** it,” she added.

The comment comes just a week before the “RHOBH” reunion, which is set to air in four parts. Andy Cohen previously revealed that Erika answered every question that she was asked, and it sounds like she was in the hot seat quite a bit. In fact, she even took credit for the reunion getting four weeks of air time.

“Now what would make it 4 parts?? Me,” Erika tweeted, sharing a video of Andy talking to Jimmy Fallon about the reunion. Part one of the reunion begins on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Erika Fired Back at ‘RHOBH’ Cast Who Said They ‘Could Be Implicated’

Erika has been fairly active on Twitter, and hasn’t been shy about speaking her mind. After the Los Angeles Times put out an article featured Sutton, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Minkoff talking about Erika’s situation, Erika tweeted about it.

In the article, the women discussed learning about Erika’s legal problems — and those of her soon-to-be ex-husband, Tom Girardi’s. After the women read about what was going on in Erika’s life, it was Sutton who decided to get the women together to talk about it — without Erika. At one point, Garcelle recalled thinking, “Oh, my God, I never thought about that. We could be implicated.”

Erika took to Twitter to call the article “pure fiction.”

“You didn’t even read the article and it shows,” a Twitter user responded to Erika. “Honey, Im the lead… ‘We could be implicated.’ No, you can’t. Period,” Erika clapped back.

