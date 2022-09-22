RHOBH Alum on Erika Jayne: ‘I Love Watching Erika as the Villain’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne addressed comments made by actress Jennifer Lawrence during a September 2022 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode, per People magazine. The reality television personality did not appear to appreciate that Lawrence shared she “think[s] that Erika is evil” while speaking to Variety in September 2022.

“Well, you know, it’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television. But anytime that she would like to come on down and mix it up with us, I’m sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality, as well,” stated Jayne.

During the September 15 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” alongside her co-host “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts regarding Jayne’s comments about Lawrence.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Gave Her Opinion on Erika Jayne While Recording Her Podcast

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave shared that she appreciated Jayne’s WWHL remarks. She also noted that she believed Cohen enjoyed the RHOBH star’s comments.

“You can tell his whole face lit up, he just loved it and he’s like ‘look she doesn’t even budge’ and you can see for one second when he gives her a compliment, she wants to lift like one side of her lips, but instead she was deadpan,” stated Arroyave.

The mother of four also complimented Jayne’s wit.

“She’s really smart, like when it comes to, you know, conversation she’s never been at a loss of words. She’s quick with it and I think that people who are quick to anger do have that ability, like when someone stings me it takes me a second like I’m like whoa,” said the Bravo alum.

The All In founder went on to say that she enjoys when Jayne plays “the villain.”

“Here’s the thing, one, I love watching Erika as the villain, like leaning into that, after she said that I was like one it’s true, everyone of us has some ugly side, it’s impossible to believe that Jennifer Lawrence is always laughing and having fun and tripping and being hilarious,” said Arroyave.

Erika Jayne Spoke About Being Deemed a Villain in a May 2022 Interview

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in May 2022, Jayne suggested that she did not like being deemed the villain of RHOBH. She asserted that her behavior is not the result of going “full super-villain.”

“I’m leaning into full protection Erika mode, full taking care of Erika, who else is going to do this if I don’t? And if that ruffles a few feathers, if that looks unladylike, if that offends your, I don’t know, manners, then so be it. No one’s living this life but me, no one is coming to help me but me, so if I have to roll up my sleeves and get a little dirty, you can trust and believe I’m going to do that,” said the 51-year-old.

