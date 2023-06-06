Fans Are Concerned for Erika Jayne After New Photos Surface

Erika Jayne has gone through a transition period following her 2020 divorce from Tom Girardi. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star seems to have gotten her life in order and is now getting back to things that she enjoys — including a relaunch of her music career.

All eyes have been on the reality star as she adjusts to her new life as a single woman. In April 2023, she announced her very first Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas strip.

During a trip to Sin City in May 2023, Erika Jayne was spotted with her lawyer and longtime friend, Jim Wilkes, which sent the internet into a frenzy. While some people thought that the two were dating, a rep for Erika Jayne confirmed to Heavy that there is nothing romantic going on between them. Meanwhile, other people expressed concerns over Erika Jayne as she walked through the Venetian.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Twitter Photo of Erika Jayne Had Social Media Users Commenting on Her Weight

erika jayne spotted on a date #rhobh pic.twitter.com/Vik4m0F1YO — blonde hair 🖤 black heart (@blndhairblckhrt) May 28, 2023

Erika Jayne has changed up her routine, perhaps in an effort to get in shape for her upcoming residency, during which she will be singing and dancing on stage. Fans have noticed a shift in Erika Jayne’s physique, and some people even think that she’s no longer recognizable.

When she was photographed in Las Vegas, Erika Jayne was wearing a pair of red sequin pants and a long-sleeved top. Many people tweeted that the star’s weight loss was concerning.

“Wow she’s so teeny. I wouldn’t have recognized her,” one person tweeted.

“Dead serious? This is her? Yikes I know we been joking about the ozempic use but this looks more. I hope she’s ok. Sad thing is the reason I loved her when she first showed up cuz she wasn’t a typical BH body type. For real tho I hope she’s ok,” someone else wrote.

“Holy crap she’s skinny,” a third tweet read.

“I seriously question if that is her. If that’s her-she may be in trouble. Just not looking healthy at all,” another Twitter user added.

“She looks like she’s lost too much weight. Not her biggest fan, but I hope she’s okay,” a fifth concerned message read.

Erika Jayne Says She Was the ‘Heaviest’ She’d Ever Been in 2019

In 2019, Erika Jayne chatted a bit about her weight on the RHOBH reunion.

“I always grew up really thin. This is probably the heaviest I have ever been in my entire life, but I know how to eat, I know how to lean down, and I know I enjoy pumpkin pie and aerosol cheese,” she said.

When it comes to many stars who have dropped a noticeable amount of weight, the internet has been fairly quick to assume that they are using a weight loss drug like Ozempic. In fact, Erika Jayne’s RHOBH co-star Kyle Richards has been accused of using drugs to slim down, though she has vehemently denied it. When it comes to Erika Jayne, however, even Richards thinks that she slimmed down quite a bit — and she’s wondering why more people aren’t questioning her co-star.

“I don’t know about Erika, I have no idea, but I’m wondering why don’t people talk about her enough, she’s way skinnier than me. I’m like, ‘Why are people talking about me?’ I’m so confused because she’s really lost a lot of weight,'” Richards told Page Six in May 2023.

READ NEXT: Fans Can’t Believe What Former RHONJ Star Rosie Pierri Looks Like Now