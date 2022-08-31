Erika Jayne’s Reaction to New Revealing Article on Her Husband

On August 31, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne made a rare comment about her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s legal troubles on social media as she shared a screenshot of a new Los Angeles Times article titled, “A judge’s affair with Tom Girardi, a beachfront condo and a $300,000 wire from his firm.”

The article went on to describe how a state court lawsuit argued that Girardi wired $300,000 from a client trust account to then-Justice Tricia Bigelow, with whom he was having an extramarital affair, at the same time that Bigelow purchased an oceanfront condo in Santa Monica. Along with the screenshot of the article, Jayne wrote:

Wow. I knew about jewelry, shopping sprees, and plastic surgery but this really threw me for a loop.

Girardi Was Accused of Sending a Wire Transfer From a Client Trust Account to Justice Bigelow

At the time of the wire transfer in 2015, Tricia Bigelow was a presiding justice of a state appeals court in Los Angeles. She retired a year ago from the Second District Court of Appeals, according to the Civil Justice Association of California.

Bigelow was also having an affair with Girardi, which her lawyer said began in 2012, according to the LA Times. Girardi was married to RHOBH star Erika Jayne while Bigelow was engaged to a retired captain with the L.A. City Fire Department. Bigelow’s lawyer said the extramarital relationship between the two ended in 2016.

The LA Times article stated that the lawsuit detailed how Girardi wired Bigelow $300,000 the same week that the then-Justice closed on the top-floor, one-bedroom condominium on Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica. The condo complex has a rooftop deck and a pool. According to the publication, the wire transfer came from Girardi’s client trust account that had settlement money for his law firm’s clients.

It wrote, “At the time of the transfer to Bigelow, the account held funds owed to cancer victims and other residents of a polluted Inland Empire community, who had sued cement manufacturers in Riverside Superior Court in 2008.” Many of these victims have still not received their complete settlements, the LA Times wrote.

Jayne Reacted With Shock to the Revelation, According to a Transcript From Her Deposition

In addition to her caption on Instagram expressing shock at the news, the article described Jayne’s surprise when the wire transfer first came to light during a deposition. Jayne previously claimed that her estranged husband paid for cosmetic surgery and shopping for Bigelow but court records showed that she was shocked when the $300,000 wire transfer for the apartment came up in her deposition.

“F*** me!” she stated, according to the transcript. The LA Times stated that the “Pretty Mess” singer was shown the bank records of the transfer during her August 4 deposition. In response to a question about whether Girardi had told her about it, she said “No way. No way.”

Bigelow recently returned the gifts she received from Girardi to a trustee, with her attorney telling the LA Times, “Justice Bigelow does not want anything even potentially connected with monies Girardi took from his client-victims.” Her attorney added that Bigelow was “horrified and appalled that she was the unknowing recipient of tainted gifts.”

