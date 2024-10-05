RHONY Fans Think They Figured Out How Erin Lichy’s Husband ‘Betrayed’ Her

Fans of “The Real Housewives of New York City” are reacting to a sneak peek clip of season 15 episode 2, titled “You Can Run But You Can’t Ride.” In the episode, Erin Lichy said her husband Abe “betrayed” her.

In one scene, Lichy and co-star Ubah Hassan were shopping with Lichy’s mom, who was diagnosed with breast cancer. When Hassan asked Lichy how things were going with her and Abe, Lichy broke down in tears. “Yeah. We had a thing. I don’t tell anyone,” Lichy said.

“I just needed him to be there for me in this time with everything with my mom. He just piles it on when there’s [expletive] I didn’t know about,” she added.

In a confessional, Lichy elaborated. “There were some decisions that Abe made without discussing it with me,” she revealed. “But the problem was that the truth came out right in the middle of me dealing with my mom and everything that we’re going through. So I wasn’t able to lean on him because he betrayed me and I was furious with him, and it just added so much more stress.”

Fans reacted in a thread posted on the r/BravoRealHousewives subreddit. Many felt that Lichy was referring to a betrayal that was not an affair.

“The way she words it makes it seem like it wasn’t cheating. A decision he made without telling her… sounds like a financial decision? Cryptic,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Yea it doesn’t sound like cheating from what she said,” another agreed.

“I’m wondering if it was him not paying the rent. Didn’t that come out a while ago? Something about them owing money,” a third speculated.

“They owed $44,000 because they apparently got an abatement due to the living conditions (rats/elevator construction) but then their landlord charged them anyways. They were legally advised not to pay, as is their right,” added another.

“Yeah, this doesn’t really sound like how someone would describe infidelity. A ‘decision’ sounds like money…,” another wrote.

In January 2024, Page Six reported that the Lichys were sued by a former landlord for nearly $44,000 in unpaid rent and late fees for a luxury apartment in Tribeca. The couple denied that they purposely withheld rent and claimed they had “an abatement agreement due to the apartment’s unsanitary conditions.” They also claimed they gave proper notice upon moving out.

In June 204, Lichy told Us Weekly that filming for season 15 had “recently wrapped,” so the timing does coincide with when she was dealing with the landlord drama.

Erin Lichy First Hinted at Trouble in Her Marriage in the RHONY Season 15 Premiere

In the season 1 premiere, titled “Apple of My Lie,” Lichy hinted there was an issue in her marriage. During an outing with their kids, Lichy chastised her husband after he made a joke about tripping on mushrooms. “You shouldn’t be talking about doing drugs [on camera],” she said with the children gone from the table. “What’s wrong with you, are you dumb?

In a confessional, Abe Lichy said, “I don’t think Erin’s irritated about my mushroom joke. There’s other stuff underlying.”

Lichy spoke in her own confessional. She shook her head and said, “Not going there. I don’t know that I’m ready to talk about all this stuff between Abe and I. Can’t deal with him.”

In addition, in the RHONY season 15 trailer, Lichy said to her husband, “You’ve been lying to me. That’s [expletive] up.”

She’s later seen crying to co-star Brynn Whitfield and saying, “It’s rocking me. I’m just not okay.”

Erin Lichy Said Things Are OK in Her Marriage Now

The RHONY scenes were filmed months ago, but some fans are concerned that Lichy’s marriage could be on the rocks. In an Instagram story shared on October 2, 2204, Lichy responded to a fan who asked, “Are you guys OK?” The fan included a photo of the Lichys at an event.

Lichy reshared the photos and replied, “Yes cutie,” along with the praying hands emoji.

The mom of three previously admitted to Today.com that the first season of RHONY took a toll on her marriage. “We felt strong in our marriage for so long, but there were things that happened during the season that were hard for us. I think it was hard for Abe,” she said. Lichy noted that the way some conversations look on-camera “could really plant seeds to destroy a marriage.”