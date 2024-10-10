RHONY Star Erin Lichy Speaks Out on Husband Abe’s ‘Confusing’ Betrayal

Erin Lichy of “The Real Housewives of New York City” said her husband Abe’s decision to hide major financial dealings from her was “confusing.”

On the RHONY season 15 episode “You Can Run But You Can’t Hide,” it was revealed that Lichy’s husband sold off their shared Bitcoin behind her back. During an October 8, 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Lichy was asked if her husband’s move was the “ultimate betrayal.”

“It’s confusing, this one,” she replied.

After host Andy Cohen asked the Bravo star if there was anything else she wanted to say about the situation, she admitted there was more to the story. “There were other things that Abe had just like made, decisions,” she said. “And I’m like ‘We’re partners, and we have to talk about things.’ And I think that’s what really got to me.”

Erin Lichy Said A Lot of Money Was Involved

Play

On the RHONY episode, Lichy confronted her husband about the stunt that he pulled. “I just want to have fun, after all of your [expletive] this year,” she said.

In a confessional, she elaborated, “There were some decisions that Abe made without discussing it with me,” she said, before noting that she discovered the situation while she was dealing with her mother’s breast cancer diagnosis. “I wasn’t able to lean on him because he betrayed me and I was furious with him, and it just added so much more stress,” she said.

Lichy explained what her husband did that upset her so much. “Bitcoin was high, and I thought it was a good time to pay off a large chunk of our mortgage,” she said in the confessional. “I was just excited to log into my account and see how much it had grown. And then I go and see that it’s gone, so, shock. Major shock. And he sold it when it was much lower than it is now, so of course, I was very angry. You don’t do that without having a discussion. That’s what bothered me.”

She also revealed that a large debt from a past handbag business was unpaid unbeknownst to her. When confronting her husband, she said, “It’s [expletive] up. And then that spiraled into learning all the other [expletive] that you’ve been hiding from me.”

Lichy also told her husband that she expects to be treated like a partner in all decisions and warned him that if anything like that happened again, “it would be a big problem.”

On WWHL, Cohen asked Lichy if there was a lot of money involved.

“There were a few [transactions] that, yes, amounted to a good amount of money,” she said. “I mean, he was trying to do the right thing and not stress me out and he knew that I was going through a lot. But ultimately like I’d rather have the communication.”

Erin Lichy Gave a Real-Time Update on Her Issues With Abe

Lichy told fans that all was well in her marriage months after filming the scenes. In an Instagram story shared on October 2, 2024, she responded to a fan who asked of her marriage, “Are you guys OK?”

“Yes cutie,” she replied, along with the praying hands emoji.

After the RHONY episode aired, she posted to Instagram again to address the situation.

“Marriage is a journey,” she wrote. “It’s not always perfect but being honest and being able to overcome tough times/have difficult conversations are what really make a couple (in my opinion) an extraordinary one. There’s nothing wrong with being imperfect. It’s actually beautiful. So glad this was well received. Not easy putting everything out there. Love you all.”

Lichy also tagged her husband in the post.