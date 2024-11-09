‘Real Housewives’ Husband Admits He Was in the ‘Doghouse’ With Wife After Betrayal

Erin Lichy ’ s husband Abe opened up about their marital issues.

In a November 2024 sit down with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, The Real Housewives of New York City” husband explained that his wife’s anger over his decision to sell their shared Bitcoin behind her back was in response to a “larger, deeper issue” that left him in the “doghouse” with her for a long time.

Lichy explained that after launching a failed handbag business with his wife, the two lost all of their money. “We had no cash, and so we had all the debt from this business, and it was our business, not hers,” he explained. “I want to clear that up, because it’s not like I’m paying for her business, it was our business. And, so, it was just the aftermath of that.”

Amid the failed business, Lichy said he and his wife had to start “from scratch. “I started my own law firm, but it took several years to start making real money again, so we had more kids, more bills, and still the debt,” he explained. “And it was just a bunch of small things that, at a certain point, I just stopped telling her about it because I didn’t want to add pressure to her.”

In order to pay bills, Lichy added, “I didn’t want to take it from our joint checking account, so I took it from the Bitcoin. And I sent it and paid for the debt, and we ended up talking about it because she found out about the Bitcoin.”

Erin Lichy Was Very Angry at Abe During RHONY Season 15

Fans saw the couple’s Bitcoin drama unfold on the RHONY season 15 episode “You Can Run But You Can’t Hide.”

In a confessional, Erin Lichy said she felt betrayed by her husband when she found out he made major financial transactions behind her back and had debt she didn’t know about. “There were some decisions that Abe made without discussing it with me,” she said. “Bitcoin was high, and I thought it was a good time to pay off a large chunk of our mortgage. I was just excited to log into my account and see how much it had grown. And then I go and see that it’s gone, so, shock. Major shock.”

The Bravo star admitted she was “very angry” at her husband at the time. In another scene, she told her hsuband she expected to be a partner in all financial decisions. “It’s [expletive] up,” she said. “And then that spiraled into learning all the other [expletive] that you’ve been hiding from me.” She warned him that “if anything like that happened again, it would be a big problem.”

During an October 8, 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Erin Lichy told host Andy Cohen that her husband’s sneaky transactions amounted to “a good amount of money.” She noted that while he had good intentions and had just been trying to avoid giving her undue stress, she would have preferred “communication” from him.

Erin previously told Today that she felt strong in her marriage for “so long” but that some things that happened during filming were “hard” for her and her husband. “Every relationship has ebbs and flows,” she added.

Abe Lichy Felt Liberated When His Wife Confronted Him About the Bitcoin

Speaking with Page Six, Lichy admitted that he was relieved when he finally had an “honest” conversation with his wife about their finances. “She found out about the Bitcoin obviously and I then told her about all the other stuff,” he shared. “But what was really liberating was being able to have that honest conversation.”

“I was in the doghouse for a long time,” he added. “When we were filming, I was probably two or three months after she had found — when it all happened. So, it was still pretty fresh. It was tough. But now it’s really at the point where we were able to have just an open honest relationship from that.”

Erin Lichy also assured fans that her marriage is in a much better place months after filming the tense scenes with her spouse. In an Instagram story shared in early October, she responded to a fan who asked if her and Abe were okay. “Yes cutie,” she replied along with the praying hands emoji.