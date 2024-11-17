Erin Lichy Addresses Husband Abe’s Very Personal RHONY Confessional

Erin Lichy spoke out about her husband Abe Lichy’s confessionals on “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

In November 2024, the Bravo star was a guest on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” and the topic of her husband Abe came up. Lichy told host Jeff Lewis that she’s “proud” of her husband for opening up about how he questioned his sexuality when he was younger. But she also noted that her lawyer husband sometimes talks too much in front of the cameras.

“I have to admit, it is annoying that he doesn’t shut his mouth,” Lichy said. “Like, I get very frustrated with him. He said something really stupid at that dinner at The Bush [bar] with the girls and like, I was annoyed, you know. He’s annoying. He just says everything.”

Jeff Lewis Joked About Abe Lichy’s Confessional

In the RHONY season 15 episode titled “Dodging Rumors,” the Lichys met up with Racquel Chevremont and her fiancée, Mel Corpus, at a Brooklyn bar. Corpus jokingly referred to Abe Lichy as “Gabe,” as in “Gay Abe.” The two had a playful banter, with Corpus noting that Erin’s husband has “lesbian sensibilities.”

In a confessional, Abe revealed that he thought about kissing men in college but never acted on it. “I’ve never kissed a guy,” he said. “I was tempted in college. I came really close. There was a point when I questioned my sexuality.”

On “Jeff Lewis Live,” Lewis brought up the confessional about Abe’s sexuality.

“We could talk about that. I’m proud of him,” Lichy replied. “I actually was like proud of him for being able to say that because he’s comfortable in his sexuality. He doesn’t need to be such a little like…He’s not afraid to be, he’s not like a toxic man who has to be like… We’re obviously in love.”

“So, you don’t mind that he came out on season 15?” Lewis cracked.

“He did not come out. My God,” Lichy replied.

Erin Lichy Is Pregnant With Her 4th Child With Abe

Erin and Abe Lichy share children Levi, 9, Layla, 7, and Elijah, 4. Hours before the “Dodging Rumors” episode aired on Bravo, Erin Lichy confirmed to People magazine that she was expecting Baby No. 4. She also showed off her growing bump during a video interview with BravoTV.com.

“Let’s announce the future Lichy baby in my belly, coming Spring 2025,” she shared. “[Abe and I] did not talk this through. We do have a lot of sex and sometimes it ends up in child! So, yep, here we go. Four kids in the city.”

The pregnancy news comes amid some marital woes that the two faced during filming for season 15 of RHONY. Abe Lichy told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” that the couple suffered financial problems after he left his job at a law firm to start a handbag business. Erin Lichy later found out that her husband sold their shared Bitcoin to pay off debt without telling her.

On “Jeff lewis Live,” Lewis joked that Erin Lichy has to stay with her husband because she’s pregnant again. “No, I Love Abe,” she assured the “Flipping Out” alum.