RHONY Star Shares Heartbreaking News Hours Before Season 15 Premiere

Erin Lichy of “The Real Housewives of New York City” is mourning the death of her father, Eliahu Yitzhari.

In a lengthy Instagram post shared hours before the season 15 premiere was set to air on Bravo, the 37-year-old RHONY star paid tribute to her father, whom she described as her “best friend.”

On October 1, 2024, Lichy posted a series of family photos, including a childhood photo of her sitting on her father’s lap. Another photo was from her wedding day to Abraham Lichy as her “Abba” hugged her. There were also photos of Yitzhari and his grandchildren, as well as screenshots of sweet text messages between the father and daughter.

“My heart and soul. My best friend, my courage, my strength, my superpower,” Lichy captioned the slideshow. “How grateful I feel to have had you as a parent to guide me, to uplift me, to teach me how to live life to the absolute fullest. You have given me the greatest gift and I cannot feel anything but sincerely grateful to you for being my father,” she wrote.

Lichy also promised to abide by her father’s “dying wish” that all five of his children stick together forever.

Erin Lichy’s RHONY Co-Stars Posted Condolence Messages

Lichy did not share details on her father’s cause of death. Screenshots from what may have been part of a eulogy revealed that Yitzhari’s health had been on the decline. In her message, Lichy repeatedly thanked her father for all he did for her. She also wrote that his biggest achievement was his five children.

“Thank you for teaching us 5 that we are a unit. That the five of us came from the tree trunk of your hand and each one is a branch. That each branch is complete only if the other branches surround it,” she wrote. “I will say to you my Abba that we will continue to be 5 branches together, each one budding leaves that will rub against one another and make beautiful music as the wind blows. Our branches will be full as well as our holiday table they will make we will make you proud and carry out your legacy.”

Lichy’s co-stars reacted to the sad news with comments to her poignant post.

“Erin, anyone who looks at these pictures can feel the deep love you and your father shared. A bond like that is rare and beautiful, something you’ll carry with you always, forever woven into the fabric of your heart,” wrote co-star Ubah Hassan. “In this difficult time, I hope you allow the love and warmth of those who care for you to surround and comfort you, especially now when your heart is searching for answers.”

“He was such a bright and beautiful light and had such a strong presence that without a doubt will continue to live on. 🤍🤍🤍,” wrote Jessel Taank.

“What an incredible man and father. My heart goes out to you and your family. He IS with you and watching over you as a proud man for the legacy you have created. 💔,” wrote RHONY newcomer Rebecca Minkoff.

“💔💔💔 🕊️🕊️🕊️ sending you love, a beautiful tribute for an incredible man who touched the lives of so many. ❤️,” added RHONY co-star Racquel Chevremont.

Viewers Met Erin Lichy’s Dad on RHONY Season 14

According to the New York Times, Lichy’s father worked as an investment director at Triangle Assets, which is a real estate investment firm in New York.

In an August 2023 episode of the “Juicy Scoop” podcast, Lichy revealed that her parents were divorced when she was 3, but that her father remarried and had four more children with his second wife.

Yitzhari made several cameos during his daughter’s first season on “The Real Housewives of New York City,” including the premiere episode, “New Era, New York,” when co-star Brynn Whitfield joked that she was going to hit on him.

In the episode “The Case of the Missing Phone,” a tearful Lichy also called her father for advice after she got into an argument with Hassan.

In July 2023, Lichy told People magazine that her father was supportive of her decision to join the Bravo reality show. “Deciding to film was pretty easy,” she told the outelt. “I had a conversation with my husband and my parents and siblings and all of them were very, very supportive. They thought it would be a great platform to show a slice of our life. I come from a pretty strong Israeli family.”